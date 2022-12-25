Windsor Beach tragedy when man drowns in Hawkesbury river

A man drowned late on Christmas Day at a popular swimming spot in the river.

At around 5.15pm on Sunday, emergency services were called by an “distressed woman” who reported that an unconscious man had been pulled from the Hawkesbury River near Windsor Bridge, northwest of Sydney.

Paramedics desperately tried to resuscitate the man at the scene, a picturesque spot popular for family picnics.

Despite the frantic efforts of paramedics to resuscitate him, the man, believed to be in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A small group of concerned onlookers watched the tragedy unfold as a distraught woman was comforted by police.

An air ambulance was called and the body was removed.

The police are investigating the incident.

A report will be prepared for the NSW Coroner.

It is the second drowning victim claimed in December by the Hawkesbury River in the Windsor area.

A 16-year-old went missing on December 15 while swimming in the river at Windsor Beach.

Police, SES and paramedics searched the river for hours until the body was found in the late afternoon.

There are plenty of other tragedies in the region, where the river is a tempting way to cool off in the summer heat.

The Royal Life Saving Society ranked Windsor on the Hawkesbury as the second worst area in NSW for drownings in 2022.

The river has tricky undercurrents that can surprise and trap swimmers.

“I know how dangerous the river can be,” Liz Pratt, a member of the Windsor Paddlesports Club, previously told the Hawkebsury Gazette.

“A lot of families and teens and grown men look at the river and think it’s calm — but there are eddies… as well as underwater debris, strong currents, and the river is wider than many people think.”

At the request of the community, two floats have been installed at Windsor Beach.