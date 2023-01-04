When Software Updates Become Critical: Windows Zero-Day Exploits

Although Windows 11 has been around for a couple of years now, it has yet to manage to dominate the market as per Microsoft’s expectations. According to recent statistics, it only has a market share of around 17% worldwide for both domestic and commercial users.

A couple of significant concerns have arisen around privacy and the extent of configuration. However, a zero-day exploit has also been discovered to let hackers download malware on your system. Throughout this piece, you’ll learn when software updates become critical and how to minimize future threats to your Windows PC.

What are Zero-Day Exploits?

Regardless of how well you design an operating system, a hacker can get a workaround through the security given enough time. Zero-day exploits are such vulnerabilities that the developers don’t detect. Thus, if hackers discover a vulnerability before developers, they will exploit it. For instance, a previous zero-day vulnerability was exploited via boobytrapped Microsoft Office documents.

While most flaws get patched quickly, a few linger around for years, with only the cybercriminal networks sharing any such info in secret.

What is the Latest Windows Zero-Day Flaw?

As of December 2022, Windows highlighted a zero-day exploit (CVE-2022-44698) that affects its Defender SmartScreen feature. The SmartScreen is supposed to be a revolutionary new method that lets Windows scan all data packets from a verified collection of databases and alerts the user if it comes up as malicious.

The exploit prevented SmartScreen from fulfilling its function by switching the scan off from the backend, allowing certain malware to pass through undetected. While it was present on Windows 10 and 11, most cases occurred in the latter. That is one of the reasons why variants like Magniber ransomware were so rampant in 2022.

How to Download Security Updates on Windows

If you’re one of the users who upgraded to Windows 11, you’re lucky that Microsoft has just released an update to button up the exploit. As part of the security patch released on December 15, you can download it through either of the following means if you don’t have auto updates enabled.

Through Windows Update Tab

Go to the Settings App and select the Windows Update tab from the left pane. Click on the Check for updates button. It will check in with the official Windows servers and fetch the info on the latest updates. Choose the ‘Download and install’ option next to all security updates. Wait for the updates to complete. You may need to reboot your PC, so it’s best to close any critical programs beforehand.

Using Microsoft Windows Defender

Launch the Settings app and select the Privacy & Security tab from the left pane. Click the Windows Security button from the list of available options. Go to ‘Virus and threat protection.’ Scroll down to find the section for Virus & threat protection updates. Click the Check for updates button below it. Wait for the update to conclude.

And that’s it! You can now rest easy that you’re more protected against malware. As an additional measure, you can initiate a full scan of your system from the Windows Defender section to ensure that no other threats remain.

Additional Measures to Make Windows 11 More Secure

Applying a few more measures to enhance your computer’s firewall isn’t paranoia. In fact, with how things are, there might still be threats that allow hackers to access your private data without detection.

Yes, Microsoft is working on an AI-infused update for Windows Defender, but it’s still a few months out. For the time being, you can count on the methods mentioned below to ensure maximum security for your PC.

Install a Reliable Antivirus

You can use Windows Defender. However, there are many third-party options that can do the job. However, ensure to pick a reliable company.

Verify All Download Links Before Opening

When you come across a link to download software, it’s best to verify it yourself instead of relying on a computer program. You can do that through any of the link-checking websites that update their databases by the minute to account for the latest scams or phishing domains.

Restrict Download Permissions

Another way to avoid suspicious downloads is to restrict the permissions for all programs, especially those that have not yet been verified. You can disable automatic file downloads from Privacy & Security settings.

Enable a VPN Service

A proven way to prevent snooping on your internet activities is via a Virtual Private Network. A VPN for PC can redirect and encrypt internet traffic to make it more immune to leaks or monitoring. The VPN server you choose can be in any location, which can also beat IP-based tracking efforts.

Conclusion

Keeping an operating system secure against the most advanced threats is a massive undertaking, even for powerful corporations like Microsoft. Ultimately, it comes down to personal responsibility and being aware of internet risks. So, update your software as soon as possible and use other security measures.