Windows are smashed in at fish and chip shop where owner stood and celebrated Queen’s death

A fish and chip shop owner who celebrated the Queen’s death with a bottle of champagne, shouting ‘Lizard Liz is dead’, has had the windows of her restaurant smashed.

A photo of the vandalism was shared on Twitter Saturday night and shows the front of the store with a shattered window and a hole in the middle.

Angry local residents also vandalized the property on Thursday evening when they pelted the storefront with eggs and ketchup.

Jaki Pickett, who runs Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop in Muir of Ord, Highlands in Scotland, held up a blackboard that read ‘London Bridge has Fall’ with a smiley face.

She posted the now-deleted clip of her gleefully celebrating the Queen’s death on Facebook, but it sparked outrage among locals who taunted Ms Pickett for disrespecting the late monarch.

News of the latest vandalism was shared on Twitter, with a photo of the damage captioned: ‘Jaki’s chip shop smashed again’.

Twitter users responded and largely condemned the destruction, saying, “What she did was despicable, but it doesn’t condone violence and death threats.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Officers received a report of damage to property in the Seaforth Road area of ​​Muir of Ord, believed to have happened between 7.30pm on Friday 9 September and 10.30am on Saturday 10 September. 2022.

“Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances.”

Scotland police were also called to the store on Thursday night after it was targeted by angry residents in Muir of Ord who pelted the windows.

Photos showed broken eggshells on the floor and egg debris all over the shop windows, while ketchup was splashed on a bench.

Videos circulating on social media show residents surrounding the restaurant on Thursday night, where owner Ms. Pickett was driven off on a police escort as locals chased her for her blatant Facebook post.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday, September 8, officers were present at a business in the Seaforth Road area of ​​Muir of Ord following a report of a large crowd gathered in the area.

Officers remained on the scene to ensure the safety of all those present and the group then dispersed peacefully.

“No further police action was necessary.”

David Mackay, 27, of Muir of Ord said he was upset by the mail. He said: ‘The comments on her Facebook page were disgusting and against her, rightly so.

“I heard crowds flocking to the chip shop and protesting outside.

“Some threw eggs at her window, some squirted tomato ketchup all over the windows.

“I drove down myself to see what had happened and the streets were packed and the police were there.

“Then Jaki, the owner of the chip shop and the lady in the video, drove off with a police escort and her car was pelted with stones and other objects.

“The police stayed a little longer in case there was more vandalism in the store, but that was not the case.

“It made me angry. It has given Muir of Ord a bad reputation.

‘Some Englishmen may think we are all laughing and celebrating the Queen’s death, but that’s not the case at all.

‘In the end I am not a seasoned royalist myself, but the Queen is a source of inspiration for many people.

“So many people find warmth and comfort from her Christmas speeches, myself included. You don’t have to be a royalist to realize and understand that it is still the death of a 96-year-old woman who has meant so much to the country.”

Ms. Pickett’s membership of the National Federation of Fish Friers has also been revoked.

In a statement, the NFFF said: “The NFFF has been made aware of social media posts posted by one of our members that are of extremely bad taste and completely contrary to all the values ​​that our organization and industry hold dear. stand.

“We have discussed this as a board and have made the decision to revoke this business owner’s membership and we will be writing to them and asking them to remove all associations of the NFFF from its business, social media and websites.”

Seven officers were called to the store on Thursday evening, a police spokesperson confirmed The press and the news.

Although video emerged of Ms Pickett allegedly driving away from the store after drinking champagne for hours, police say there is “no suggestion that a crime has been committed.”

However, she has been slapped in public opinion court because social media users have expressed disgust for her actions.

“You don’t belong to us, we want you to leave,” one wrote.

“Hope you’re out of business and out of Muir in a month,” another repeated.

“Highlanders, by which I mean real real Highlanders, not just by birth, but the people who chose to live here are decent, friendly people, respectful of others.”

Ms. Pickett appears to have removed the video from Facebook, but that hasn’t stopped angry residents from posting bad reviews about the restaurant online.

“Terrible ignorant tube from an owner…sincerely hope it fails,” wrote Peter Mcmurray.

‘Very mean behavior. Shameful and disrespectful!’ added Iain McNab.

Alan Hassan repeated, “Not a shred of respect for anything or anyone but himself. I will never step back into your shop again.”

Mail Online has contacted Ms Pickett for comment.

Seven police officers were called to disperse the crowd and were forced to close the store over concerns for the owner’s safety