Windows 11 gets a much-awaited fix for gaming bug

Windows 11 was plagued with a bug in the 22H2 update that affects some users, causing stuttering in games and leading Microsoft to block the upgrade for those people – but the good news is that a fix has now been implemented by the software giant.

The solution to this annoying glitch is in the code of the patch KB5020044 (opens in new tab), a recently deployed cumulative update, but please note that this is still a preview update. In other words, the patch is still being tested, but you can grab it the normal way by looking under Windows Update.

You may recall that Microsoft recently took action on this bug, when the software giant pinned the games and apps that were problematic and affected by stuttering. game (or games) cannot upgrade.

This complete solution allows anyone, once applied, to upgrade regardless of what games they have installed on their Windows 11 PC. (Incidentally, Microsoft didn’t share the details of which PC games or applications caused the lag issue, which was related to GPU debugging features being accidentally enabled, with that debugging work eating up resources).

Analysis: Grab it now – or maybe wait a little longer?

It’s good to see a fix for this bug relatively soon, as it was obviously frustrating for those unable to upgrade to 22H2 due to the bug.

That said, keep in mind that since KB5020044 is a preview update, its installation may have unforeseen consequences as it is still in the testing phase. But that said, if you’re finally looking to upgrade to 22H2 after being blocked by a security block for some time, chances are you might want to try it.

However, more cautious types will have to wait for the full release of this update. The finished version of this patch will be out in mid-December, just a few weeks away, and if there are any blemishes in the preview update, any wrinkles should be ironed out by then. (At least we hope so, although from previous experience we can’t take anything for granted when it comes to Windows patches).

So the choice is yours, but even if you don’t feel like changing the solution right now, you can just wait a little longer knowing that the full version of the remedy is literally just around the corner.

This cumulative update is actually quite hefty, and it includes a few other major bug fixes in addition to fixing these game issues. That includes a number of major fixes for issues with File Explorer — the beating heart of the Windows interface, which lets you browse folders and the files within them — including a glitch that caused File Explorer to completely crash and burn (a pretty disastrous situation, which caused a full reboot).

By the way, if you need help troubleshooting a problem, check out our full guide to troubleshooting common Windows 11 issues.

