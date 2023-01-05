Windows 11 bug randomly freezes PCs with AMD CPUs

Ryzen 5900X processor on top of DVD case

Windows 11 users with AMD Ryzen processors are reportedly affected by a bug that causes various issues in some cases, including PC freezing and affecting game performance.

The issue was introduced with the December Cumulative Update for Windows 11 22H2 (patch KB5021255), and windows newest (opens in new tab) highlighted a number of users who are suffering at the hands of this gremlin and have posted complaints on Microsoft’s Feedback Hub and Reddit.

