Wind turbine catches fire along Hume Highway near Breadalbane

A wind turbine has been destroyed in a spectacular blowout that firefighters could only view from the ground.

The NSW Rural Fire Service was called out at 6am on Thursday when fire consumed the top of the wind turbine, which was located just off the Hume Highway near the town of Breadalbane in NSW’s Southern Tablelands.

With the rotor hub and one of the blades on fire 300 feet above the ground, there was little the fire department could do but make sure it didn’t start a fire.

“There were no firefighting resources that could reach it, so our job was to be on the ground and check for grass fires that weren’t there,” said an NSWRFS spokesman.

“There were no threats to other property.”

The National Fire Service said it had become widely accepted worldwide that putting out high turbine fires was too dangerous.

The fire was clearly visible from the nearby highway, causing many frightened motorists to report

“Speaking to the owner and operator, it seems to be common practice around the world for them to just let it burn, for safety and access you can’t really reach it when it’s on fire,” the spokesman said.

“You don’t want water and electricity mixing. The power was isolated to structure and we actually had to wait for it to extinguish itself.”

The fire eventually extinguished itself just before 11 a.m.

The sight of the towering inferno billowing up a trail of black smoke startled many motorists along the Hume Highway.

The NSW RFS said they had received numerous calls about the incident, with the fire trucks present not being visible from the road.

“Many passing motorists shouted triple zero, but the crews caught on quite quickly,” said the fire service spokesperson.

“It was certainly very spectacular when viewed from the highway and other areas because of the height and construction.”

The turbine has been returned to the operator of the wind farm.

In terms of the high altitude, the fire service spokesperson said it was not typical of what they were responding to.

“It’s certainly very unique because this time of year is when we usually respond to grass fires,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman was not aware of previous fires from such wind turbines.

There was no direct identifiable cause of the fire, but international studies show that between 1 in 2,000 and 1 in 15,000 wind turbines catch fire.

With more turbines being installed and existing turbines aging, the frequency of such incidents is predicted to increase.