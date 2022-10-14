Win £198 or get £30 FREE BET if first Premier League acca loses with Betway

The Premier League is back this weekend with some crucial games at the top and bottom of the table with Arsenal away from Leeds.

And Betway is offering new customers a £30 free bet if your first acca loses!

All clubs are desperate for the Champions League trophy this season

We support a 5.61/1* triple that can be used to qualify for your £30 matched free bet:

Chelsea win away vs Aston Villa Arsenal win away vs Leeds United West Ham United win away vs Southampton

If successful a £30 bet on this acca would return £198 or £30 in free bets with their matching offer.

Betway Provides Important Information

When will I get my free bet credited? We aim to credit your Matched Free Bet within one hour of settlement of your first bet.

We aim to credit your Matched Free Bet within one hour of settlement of your first bet. What is the maximum qualifying bet? The maximum free bet you can claim with this welcome offer is £30 and the minimum free bet is £5.

The maximum free bet you can claim with this welcome offer is £30 and the minimum free bet is £5. Which bets qualify? Your bet must include 3+ legs on a football or horse racing market. Bet Builder bets are not eligible for this welcome offer.

Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org

Don’t forget to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Sets time and money limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed

Gam care – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Consciously – www.begambleaware.org

For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk are banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.

*New UK customers only. Minimum Deposit: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a multitude of football or horse racing with 3+ selections. Total odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free bets available after settlement of the qualifying bet. Debit card deposits only. Restrictions on the deposit method apply. This offer is valid for 7 days from the registration of your new account. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet responsibly. Full terms and conditions apply.