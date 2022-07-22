Wimbledon: Inside Nick Kyrgios’ Bahamas holiday with Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi looked as much loved as ever on Thursday while on holiday in the Bahamas after his loss in the Wimbledon final.

The Australian tennis player, 27, declared ‘it doesn’t get any better than this’ as he soaks up the sun at their five-star beach resort with his 21-year-old sweetheart.

Nick wore a basketball jersey, board shorts and his favorite red cap, while Costeen donned a sassy bikini in a gallery of holiday snaps on Instagram.

Nick Kyrgios (right) and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi (left) looked as much loved as ever on Thursday while vacationing in the Bahamas after his loss in the men’s Wimbledon final

In the pictures, the lovebirds looked like they had no worries in the world.

Nick gazed fondly at the university graduate, who shared a drink with World No. 45.

The pair also got in touch with some local wildlife, including a cute piglet and a pack of hungry lizards.

The couple got up close and personal with some local wildlife, including a cute little pig

The breakaway from the Bahamas follows Nick’s crushing defeat to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon earlier this month.

After his loss, the controversial athlete said on Instagram that he would trade rackets for Caribbean sunsets by taking a break from the sport.

While Nick made history as an unseeded player making his way to a Grand Slam final, he was overshadowed by controversy the entire way.

The Australian tennis player, 27, declared ‘it doesn’t get any better than this’ as he soaks up the sun at their five-star beach resort with his 21-year-old sweetheart

He routinely disregarded the All England Club’s all-white dress code and wore his favorite bright red basketball cap and shoes before and after games — including when he received second place from the Duchess of Cambridge.

He was also fined US$4,000 (AU$5,700) for swearing in front of the royal box in the final.

It meant that while Nick had a mountain of support, he also had a tidal wave of opponents criticizing him for his perceived unsportsmanlike conduct.