Wim Hof The Iceman: How a cold shower everyday can help prevent sickness

Wim Hof’s nickname ‘Iceman’ is certainly fitting, with the 63-year-old holding 21 Guinness World Records for ‘superhuman’ feats in extreme cold.

Now the Dutch motivational speaker and athlete is determined to take what he’s learned on his journey into the sub-freezing temperatures and teach as many people as possible about cold therapy and how it can help reduce stress, anxiety, depression and even disease.

The father-of-six sat down with FEMAIL to talk about the ‘tremendous benefits’ of the Wim Hof ​​method, which starts with a reconnection with nature.

‘We are always in this state of weakened heat, covered in layers of clothing and never exercising the cardiovascular system. So one cold shower a day keeps the doctor away,’ said Wim.

And despite climbing an icy Mount Kilimanjaro in his shorts and standing in a container full of ice cubes for a record 112 minutes – Wim says he actually ‘hates’ the cold.

Wim Hof ​​(pictured) has become known worldwide as the ‘Iceman’ after braving freezing temperatures, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in shorts and standing in a container full of ice cubes for 112 minutes

The Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete has shared the ‘found knowledge’ of cold therapy and how it can help reduce stress, anxiety, depression and illness

What are the benefits of cold showers?

To access the benefits of cold therapy, simply take a cold shower every day.

Wim said that exposure to cold can help with depression, anxiety, energy levels and can even prevent diseases like cancer.

Wim said claims you can even treat depression with cold therapy, with complete immersion leading to a 540 percent increase in adrenaline and a 250 percent increase in dopamine — both of which are known to help moderate symptoms.

‘What you’ll see is your heart rate dropping throughout the day, reducing your stress levels. You feel more energetic. The improved blood flow provides better nourishment to your cells. You discover that you don’t get sick anymore, said Wim.

Combined with the Wim Hof ​​Method, the body can undergo a full cardiovascular workout to de-stress and improve strength from the inside out.

Start by taking a cold shower for 15 seconds one day, then 30 seconds the next day, and keep increasing the time by 15 seconds until you reach 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

What are the benefits of taking a cold shower daily? Research shows that cold showers can help reduce inflammation in the body and reduce stress, which can help with: depression

anxiety

energy levels

declining disease

mental clarity

weight loss

What is the Wim Hof ​​method and how does it work?

The Wim Hof ​​Method is a form of meditative therapy and a practical way to become healthier, happier and stronger.

It consists of three components – deep breathing, exposure to cold water and a focused mindset.

Wim said that the first step, breathing, is ‘like a diet that cleanses the body’s biochemistry’.

“By doing the breathing exercises, you will increase blood flow throughout the body and brain, which reduces inflammation,” said Wim.

To unlock the benefits, all it takes is a cold shower every day – something anyone can do to get the power within themselves

Through his practice and research with scientists, he has developed the Wim Hof ​​method, which consists of three components – deep breathing, exposure to cold water and a focused mindset – to allow anyone to get the benefits for free

The breath ‘activates the adrenal glands’ access to the brain, reduces inflammation, alkalizes the blood and regulates the body’.

So the cold ‘makes you strong from the inside out’ because millions of tiny muscles, veins and capillaries become stronger.

“The muscles contract, which allows for better blood flow, a slower heart rate and more energy,” said Wim.

Mindset and focus is also an essential component that helps unlock the health benefits of letting go of the personal ego and instead sending attention to your body.

‘We all have this power. When you go out into the cold, you don’t think anymore, you just do,’ said Wim.

What is the Wim Hof ​​method? The strength of the Wim Hof ​​method is the combination of the three pillars. A committed, consistent practice, including the breathing technique and cold exposure, can help you unlock a number of benefits, including: Increased energy

Better sleep

Reduced stress level

Increased focus and determination

Increased willpower

Stronger immune system Source: The Wim Hof ​​method

How does Wim Hof ​​tolerate the cold?

Surprisingly perhaps, the ‘Iceman’ actually doesn’t love the cold as much as you might think – in fact, he hates it.

‘When people say ‘this guy loves the cold’, I say, ‘No, I hate it!’ But the therapeutic powers of the cold are enormous, and because they are enormous, that’s why I love it,” he said.

Wim said it is also important to clear the mind and think of ‘absolutely nothing’ before cold treatment.

“Anything you’re focused on to survive, your body goes into fight or flight mode,” he said.

For his 63rd birthday, he spent 63 minutes in an ice-cold bath.

‘Honestly, when I’m in icy water, I have fun. I have complete control over my body and I love it, he said.

“Sometimes I challenge myself, but mostly a few minutes a day of walking in the icy water is enough to fully adapt to a full cardiovascular workout.”