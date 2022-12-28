Wilson Chin, the Gold Coast doctor who received death threats from anti-vaxxers, dies suddenly

A “gentle and kind” family doctor who was the target of death threats from anti-vaxxers during the pandemic has died suddenly.

Hong Kong-born Dr Wilson Chin, who broke down in tears describing the abuse he received running a Covid vaccination clinic on the Gold Coast, passed away shortly before Christmas.

Dr. Chin made headlines in January 2022 when he described the impact of a false rumor, spread on social media, that two girls who fainted after treatment at Pacific Pines MedCentres had actually died.

Rumor claimed that two girls collapsed and started screaming. But Dr. Chin told 9News at the time that the episode was simply “a blackout episode” unrelated to the vaccine.

The girls did not suffer any health impact after passing out.

“I have been in contact with the parents every day since the children passed out, even before the news channels reached out to me,” he wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

“I can confirm that they are doing very well and I would like to ask everyone to please respect their privacy.”

But the center became the target of a campaign of abuse, forcing him to opt out of a vaccination program for children under 12 and report the calls and online threats to Gold Coast police.

“Death threats and threats from those out there are not worth it if we endanger the safety of our staff,” Dr. Chin told 9News.

The abuse included threats such as claims that the center was “poisoning children” and that “child murderers” worked there, according to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

Furious, RACGP president Karen Price said the abuse was “unacceptable”.

Dr. Chin was popular with patients and colleagues at Pacific Pines MedCentres

Dr. Wilson Chin was well known to members of his local community for walking his dog Splash

“Dr Chin had to stay at a friend’s house because he was very concerned for his safety and there have been sleepless nights for the GPs, practice manager and other members of the practice team.

‘[This] it shows how reckless anti-vaxxers can be,” added Dr. Price.

“Facts, reason and rationality don’t matter, just your twisted agenda.”

On Wednesday, Pacific Pines MedCentres Director Deon Raju confirmed that Dr. Chin had passed away.

told the Gold Coast Newsletter the cause was a medical problem and ‘not related to mental health’.

“He was gentle, kind and always had a smile on his face,” Raju said.

Online, a patient at the center described Dr. Chin, known to patients as ‘Dr. Wilson’, as ‘a wonderful doctor’.

“Very sad, lovely caring Dr….RIP Dr. Wilson,” said another.

Dr Chin studied medicine in Britain for 14 years, moving to the Gold Coast in 2018.

His areas of expertise were children’s medicine, palliative care, and medical marijuana.