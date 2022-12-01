Wills and Kate’s biggest fan (and the smallest) waits to meet them wearing adorable King’s Guard uniforms

William and Kate were so enamored with the sight of an eight-year-old boy dressed as a Grenadier Guard at an engagement in Boston that they asked to meet the youngster.

Henry Dynov-Teixeira, eight, was dragged behind a security cordon Thursday to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales at Greentown Labs in a Massachusetts suburb.

He donned the costume after becoming obsessed with all things royal following a trip to Buckingham Palace earlier this year where he had the chance to watch the Changing of the Guard.

The delighted little boy handed a bouquet of roses to William and Kate, who knelt to shake hands and exchange words with the little royal superfan.

Henry, who attends the private British School of Boston, told DailyMail.com: “First of all, it was crazy meeting the Prince and Princess.

“It was crazy. I actually wasn’t that nervous now that I think about it when I actually did it.

“They said, ‘Oh my God, thank you very much.’ They said they loved the costume just like everyone else.

“It was absolutely insane because it was my first time meeting the royal family.”

His mother, Melissa Teixeira, added, “That was surreal, that was really spectacular. It was a real experience what a beautiful day in Somerville.

“I think they were surprised that Henry was a British guard. The princess, of course, is great with children.

“She just gave him great compliments and he complimented her, so it was a really nice experience.”

‘Henry talked about his visit to London and he asked where George was and she said he was at school. She asked if he had to go to school and he said yes – and laughed, of course.’

Henry Dynov-Teixeira, pictured, wore a King's Guard uniform to welcome the Prince and Princess of Wales to an engagement in Boston on Thursday morning

Henry attends a British school in Boston and was blown away by the changing of the guard on a trip to Buckingham Palace earlier this year

Ahead of his exciting meeting with the royals, Henry joked that he loves the British family so much because he “wants to live in Buckingham Palace,” which was “great fun.”

His mother, Melissa Teixeira, 42, added: ‘He goes to a British school so naturally we wanted to visit the UK and when we visited we were really excited about the changing of the guard.

“We think the royal family are wonderful people. We follow them as much as we can and they’ve never been to Sommerville.’

William and Kate were greeted with huge cheers and applause when they arrived at Greentown Labs. The pair pulled up outside in a hybrid Range Rover, specially selected to match the climate message of their trip.

They shook hands with officials outside the building before turning to smile and wave to the huge crowd, sparking an excited cheer.

British expat Rebecca Wyman, 33, from London and her Australian boyfriend Prue Clifford, 37, who lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts, waved Union Jack flags as they waited for the royals to arrive.

Rebecca said, “They’ve come to our house. We live ten minutes away – they practically came knocking on our door. I find it very exciting and there is clearly an appetite here.’

Prue added, “I think the Earthshot award is great – there should be more focus on environmental causes.”

The freezing weather didn’t stop hundreds of royal lovers from getting a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales at a climate innovation company near Boston on Thursday afternoon.

Crowds began to form at the security gates outside Greentown Labs, about 15 minutes outside of Boston, just hours before the royal couple’s arrival, which was expected at 10:30 a.m.

William and Kate would meet with members of start-up companies that have received investment from Greentown Labs – with those companies working towards goals that align with Earthshot’s five goals: improve the climate, protect and restore nature, create a waste-free world, blow up the oceans revive and purify the air.

Rebecca Wyman, left, and Prue Clifford, right, were also excited to see the royals arrive at Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts

A large crowd of excited well-wishers turned up to see the future King and Queen, who received warm applause when they showed up

Greentown is recognized as the largest climate technology start-up incubator in North America, having supported more than 500 companies since its inception, creating more than 9,000 jobs and raising more than $4 billion in funding.

William and Kate met with the Chief Executive Officer of Greentown Labs and the Chairman of the Northeast Clean Energy Council to learn more about the history of Greentown Labs and how it contributes to global efforts to address the climate crisis. to grab.

The first American national flag, known as the Continental Colors, was raised in Sommerville in 1776 by order of George Washington.

On Monday night, the Prince and Princess of Wales watched a Boston Celtics basketball game after meeting with the city’s mayor, Michelle Wu, at Boston City Hall.

Kate Middleton didn’t let the rain dampen her sense of style Wednesday night as she stepped out of an all-green ensemble of British fashion designs to attend the launch of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize in Boston

Kate chose to pay homage to the evening’s theme – living green – by wearing a plaid green Burberry dress, pairing the understated design with a pair of matching $430 Emmy London pumps and a dark green Mulberry bag from $1,035

Wills and Kate were pictured Wednesday night at a Boston Celtics game

They flew to Boston when a royal racism scandal erupted at home in London. Wills’ godmother Lady Susan Hussey had to resign as Queen Camilla’s lady-in-waiting after repeatedly asking black charity founder Ngozi Fulani where she was from and whether she was born in Africa.

Fulani is British. The royal couple’s first US visit since 2014 was further overshadowed by the release of the trailer for the forthcoming Netflix documentary of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

That show is expected to premiere on December 8 and will feature Wills’ brother Harry and his sister-in-law Meghan alluding to the difficulties they faced during Meghan’s brief stint as a working royal.