Willow Smith puts on an edgy display as she performs on the main stage at Reading Festival

Willow Smith seemed delighted as she rocked out on the main stage at Reading Festival on Sunday afternoon.

The singer, 21, flashed her tight midriff in a gray crop top with red flannel details as she performed her hits.

The daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, coordinated her top with a colorful flannel miniskirt and black socks that were pulled up to her knees.

Willow hid her locks under a striking colorful knit hat with two longer pieces on either side of her head that fell over her shoulders like a waterfall.

The beauty wore several beaded necklaces and opted for a metallic gray manicure for the festival.

She took to the stage with her gray and black electric guitar and hid behind tinted yellow glasses.

The star made sure she looked casual in a few black conversations, which allowed her to dance and move around the stage freely.

Also at the festival was Bring Me The Horizon on Saturday night, which left fans stunned after the release of Ed Sheeran.

The singer, 31, took to the stage during the rock band’s headlining act to perform their remix of Ed’s popular hit Bad Habits.

Bring Me The Horizon returned the favor by bringing out the Perfect hitmaker after recently inviting the band to join him on stage at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

Ed’s surprise appearance followed days of rumors that he might appear at Reading Festival over the holiday weekend.

Earlier on Saturday, Ed was mobbed by fans as he was pictured at Warsaw airport Saturday morning after a performance in the Polish city.

But the singer was eager to fly back to join Bring Me The Horizon on the Main Stage West, and they didn’t leave fans disappointed as they put on a rocking show.

Ed cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and jeans as he pulled out his hit song and played the electric guitar in front of a dramatic red backdrop.

Showing a flash of his tattooed arms, he styled his ginger locks in a tousled style as he gave an energetic performance on stage.

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Skyes cut an edgy figure in black jeans and a jacket with white hearts sprayed over it.

He completed his ensemble with a black T-shirt with silver patterns over it and a set of silver necklaces.

Ed’s appearance proved that rumors of him joining the rock band on the Reading Festival stage were correct.

Before his performance, a source told The Sun: “Bring Me’s set will be one of the most electric of the weekend and packed with surprises.

“They’ve spoken to Ed and they’re hoping he can come out.

“The current plan is to take him to Reading tonight. It will be an incredible moment if they do it.”