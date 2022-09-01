Willow Smith gushes over her shaved head and says it was the most ‘radical’ thing she’s ever done 

Willow Smith has revealed that shaving her head was the most “radical” thing she’s ever done, after defying her father Will by cutting her famous locks at age 12.

Speak with Glamor UK the 21-year-old singer, whose parents are Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, admitted she likes to see the “light” bounce off her scalp, seeing it as a “learning curve” after growing up with a complicated understanding of beauty.

Willow, who achieved worldwide fame with her hit single Whip My Hair, admitted that she defied her parents by choosing to shave her head in protest after deciding to stop her tour with Justin Bieber in 2012.

Candid: Willow Smith has revealed shaving her head was the most ‘radical’ thing she’s ever done, after she cut her famous locks when she was 12

Explaining her drastic decision, she said: ‘I like to see a sparkle on my scalp, a reflection of light… shaving my head is perhaps the most radical thing I’ve done in the name of beauty’.

The Wait A Minute hitmaker threw a storm for the Glamor photo shoot, where one outfit featured a burnt orange bodysuit with a figure-hugging figure, complete with keyhole details.

Willow teamed the look with a denim jacket and black skirt as she slipped her feet into red needlepoint boots and matching tights.

Insightful: In a conversation with Glamor UK, the singer, 21, whose parents are Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, admitted that she likes to see the ‘light’ reflected from her scalp

Willow originally shaved her head after telling her famous father that she wanted to quit her tour where she supported Justin Bieber in 2012.

But Willow still had performance obligations in Australia, and in protest she shaved her head while her family slept one night.

Will wrote in his 2021 memoir: “My jaw was almost dislocated, dislodged and shattered on the kitchen floor: my world-dominating, hair-sweating, future global superstar was completely bald.”

On stage: Willow originally shaved after telling her famous dad she wanted to quit her tour where she supported Justin Bieber in 2012 (pictured earlier this year)

At the time, the budding music artist was performing her hit song Whip My Hair, so her locks were an integral part of her image.

Willow went on to tell the magazine, “As a black woman, there were many layers to my relationship with my hair and skin growing up; it was definitely a learning curve… I had to look up to other beautiful black women’.

“Just look at someone who is like me, living their truth and not letting what society says to be degraded. I think that was the most important [influence] for me as a child.’

Famous Hair: Back then, the budding music artist performed her hit Whip My Hair, so her locks were an integral part of her image

In the second look for the shoot, the stunner wore a semi-sheer blue top embellished with stars while modeling a pair of dazzling false nails.

Jewels also adorned her pretty face and were placed delicately around her eyes and lips.

Willow, who has released four solo albums, said her first exposure to rock music came from her actress mother and rock band Wicked Wisdom.

Even as a toddler on stage: ”That was my first experience with music tours. And just look at her as a black woman in this crazy metal scene. I was like, ‘Damn, yeah!’ I loved it.’

Family: Father Will revealed his jaw was nearly ‘dislocated’ his jaw in shock when his daughter shaved her head for the first time (LR) Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Willow, Jaden Smith

She went on to discuss racism within the music industry, revealing that music bosses weren’t sure she would succeed as an African American rock singer.

“When I wanted to make a rock album, there were a lot of executives who said, ‘Hmm…’ If I had been white, it would have been all right; but because I’m black, it’s, ‘Well…let’s just not do it’ – and make it harder than it needs to be… If I go through that, every other black artist will get the push [too].’

Willow went on to reveal how she is managing her mental health, saying, “Lately my mantra has been, ‘I accept everything as it is and I am grateful for it.’ Repeat that over and over; that really helped me.’

Add: ‘I’ll literally talk to myself like I’m my best friend. And then say, okay, what would my boyfriend say to me now? What would someone who really, really love me say to me? It feels a bit unnatural because our own minds are so hard sometimes.’

Read the full interview in the digital issue of GLAMOR UK September, now online.