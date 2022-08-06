Willow Smith breaks silence on dad Will Smith’s Oscars slap: ‘I see my whole family as being human’

Willow Smith has finally spoken out about her reaction to watching her father Will Smith punch comedian Chris Rock in the face at the 94th Academy Awards.

While the incident left audiences and viewers at home stunned, the 21-year-old singer did not in any way change her view of her father, 53.

“I see my whole family as human beings, and I love them and accept them for all their humanity,” the hitmaker Meet Me At Our Spot explained to the outlet.

Breaking her silence: Willow Smith finally spoke out about her reaction when she saw her father Will Smith punch Chris Rock in the face at the 94th Academy Awards; seen in march

She continued: “Because of the position we are in, our humanity is sometimes not accepted, and we are expected to act in a way that is not conducive to healthy human life and not conducive to honesty. .’

Speaking about the attack, she said it didn’t “wave” her any more than her “own internal demons.”

Her comments come after Will publicly apologized to Rock last month, on his social media channels, revealing that his former boyfriend still hasn’t forgiven him.

Smith said he had taken the time to “work” on himself for the past three months and now realized how many people he hurt when he hit Rock onstage at the awards ceremony.

“I’ve contacted Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk when he is, he’ll get in touch. So I’ll say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you want to talk.’

He also apologized to Rock’s mother and his entire family, especially Rock’s mother and his younger brother Tony.

“I just didn’t realize how many people were injured at the time, so I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I want to apologize.

“I want to apologize to Tony Rock… Tony Rock was my husband and this is probably irreparable,” he said.

He also apologized to Jada Pinkett Smith, his wife, whose honor he claimed to be defending with the outburst, saying she had “nothing to do with it.”

“I’ve spent the past three months repeating and understanding the nuances and complexities of what was happening in that moment.

Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that she was suffering from alopecia and had shaved her head. Rock joked during his hosting set that she looked like ‘GI Jane’

“I’m not going to try and unpack all that now, but I can tell you all, there’s not a single part of me that thinks this was the right way to behave at the time.

“There isn’t a single part of me that thinks this is the optimal way to deal with a sense of disrespect or insults.”

Rock, who hosted the show, joked that Smith’s wife Jada looked like “GI Jane” because of her bald head.

She had recently revealed that she suffers from alopecia.

Smith stormed onto the stage and punched Rock after smoking: “Keep my wife’s name out of your damn mouth.”

He won Best Actor that night for his role in King Richard, but did not specifically apologize to Rock.

He insisted his wife had nothing to do with the blow and continued, “I made my own choice from my own experiences from my history with Chris.

“Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, honey.

“I want to say sorry to my children and my family for the heat I put on all of us.

Supportive: She continued, “Because of the position we find ourselves in, sometimes our humanity is not accepted and we are expected to act in a way that is not conducive to healthy human life and not conducive to fairness” (the Smith family seen in 2016)

“To all my fellow nominees, this is a community.

“It’s like I won because you voted for me and it breaks my heart that I stole and tainted your moment.”

Smith went on to claim that “disappointing people” is his “central trauma.”

“I can still see Questlove’s eyes. You know it happened on the price of Questlove. You know, it’s like.

‘I’m really not sorry enough.

Smith said he had “reflected” on his behavior over the past three months and had come to realize how many people he had hurt

“Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I disappoint people, so it hurts.

“It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn’t live up to the image and impression people had of me, and the work I’m trying to do is that I’m deeply remorseful.

“And I try to repent without being ashamed of myself. I’m human and I made a mistake and I try not to think of myself as a piece of shit.

“I would like to say to those people that I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you that I am deeply committed and committed to bringing light, love and joy into the world.

“And, you know, if you stick with it, I promise we can be friends again,” he told the fans he’d abandoned.

Rock only recently addressed the controversy at a Madison Square Garden show, where he laughed it off.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” he told the crowd.

Smith first apologized to Rock in March. He posted a lengthy statement on Instagram saying that “violence in all its forms” was wrong.