Willow Smith and beau De’Wayne on supermarket run in Malibu… after rocking iHeartRadio Festival

One day after taking the stage with her band at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Willow headed to Malibu for a relaxing day with friend De’Wayne Jackson.

The hard rocker, the daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, was spotted rocking a dog during a pit stop at a Whole Food market in Los Angeles’ upscale coastal neighborhood.

The couple chatted and sometimes laughed as they walked across the parking lot and onto the market.

As the sun shone on a warm Southern California day, Smith stayed casual-cool in the fashion department, wearing black shorts with a blue denim jacket over a pink tie-dye t-shirt.

She also wore a pair of the classic black and white check slip-on sneakers made famous for the character Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn) from the iconic teen movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982).

The hard rocking lady had her dark locks styled in a close cut, which has become her signature look for quite some time.

Her beau, who is also a hard rock musician who goes by the sole name De’Wayne, walked beside her in black pants with a white sweatshirt and black and white sneakers.

He had styled his raven-black hair in his signature dreadlock look, although he had shaved the sides of his head short.

To round out his look, the musician donned cool red-tinted framed glasses as he juggled a few drinks and some snacks.

Earlier in the day, Smith took to her Instagram page and shared photos and videos of her performance at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio music festival.

As part of her set, she played a special acapella version of her hit Whip My Hair during her rock-hard set.

De’Wayne also shared a video he apparently took during her performance on social media.

The duo also both posted a photo of them with their backs to the camera walking away while at the festival.

At one point on Sunday, Smith asked a favor of anyone who had shot her set the previous day.

“If anyone was at the iheart radio gig in Las Vegas and has a video of the guitar solo in a curious/enraged DM, please send it to me,” she asked.

Earlier this month, Smith announced that her fifth studio album, Coping Mechanism, will be released on October 7.

The project, which follows last year’s Lately I Feel Everything, will feature the musical artist’s newly released single Hover Like A Goddess.

Smith also co-hosted Red Table Talk, along with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, during its four-season run on Facebook Watch that began in March 2019.

The main premise of the forum is to provide the perspectives of three different generations on a wide variety of topics that can get very personal at times.

