Willian is in talks with Fulham over shock return to the Premier League

Former Chelsea winger Willian could make a sensational return to West London, but according to GOAL to the Blues’ rivals, Fulham.

The 33-year-old currently plays for boys’ club Corinthians and has scored just one goal in 44 appearances for the Brazilian team.

Willian has 16 months left on his deal at the Neo Quimica Arena but has an escape clause in his contract that would allow a return to Europe.

Fulham interested in signing Corinthians winger Willian to bolster their top-tier survival bid

The 33-year-old won two Premier League titles during his time at Fulham’s rivals Chelsea

The winger has sparked interest from several quarters, including newly promoted Fulham. It has been reported that Marco Silva’s side is already negotiating the terms of a proposed transfer.

The Brazilian enjoyed an excellent spell at Chelsea, as he won two Premier League titles with the Blues.

Willian, however, will have less fond memories of his time at Arsenal. The winger has scored one goal in 35 games, while The Gunners canceled his contract two years earlier.

The Brazilian has scored just one goal in 35 appearances during his long spell at Arsenal

The Brazilian would add some much-needed Premier League experience to the Cottagers as they try to avoid a relegation battle this season.

Fabio Carvalho already left Fulham for Liverpool earlier this summer, while winger Harry Wilson will miss the start of the season due to injury.

The Cottagers have made the smart additions of Manor Solomon and Andreas Pereira, but a dive for Willian would seriously bolster West London’s attacking options.

Silva’s side kick off their Premier League campaign on Saturday when they host Community Shield winners Liverpool at Craven Cottage.