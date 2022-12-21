Williamstown appoints new Chief of Police

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Williamstown has appointed Michael Ziemba as its new police chief. Ziemba was interim head of the department for more than two years and lieutenant of the department two years before that.

Prior to serving as a lieutenant, Ziemba was a patrol officer in the department for 18 years and worked for the Adams Police Department for several years in the early 2000s. In addition to his extensive background and many certifications in the department, Ziemba holds degrees in criminal justice and environmental science and is a graduate of the FBI’s LEEDA courses and the Roger Williams University Command Series program.

Interim City Manager Bob Menicocci says: “The past two years have been challenging for the police force and Mike has shown great vision and determination in restoring public trust. He has the experience and integrity needed to raise the level of build professionalism within the department that the city expects.” Ziemba comments, “I am honored to have the trust and support of City Manager Menicocci and look forward to moving forward with the community.”

Ziemba is originally from North Berkshire and worked on his family’s dairy farm before joining the police force. He currently lives in North Adams with his wife and their three children.