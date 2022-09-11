William’s deeply personal tribute to his ‘Grannie’ the Queen

Prince William paid a very personal tribute to his ‘grandma’ the Queen, saying she was by his side on the ‘happiest and saddest days of my life’.

The Prince of Wales, 40, said in an Instagram statement that as the world mourned the loss of an “extraordinary leader”, he had lost his “grandmother”.

He referred to the family vacations they spent with his children George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, and thanked the Queen for the support and guidance she gave him and Kate.

Prince William paid a very personal tribute to his ‘grandma’ the Queen, saying she was by his side on the ‘happiest and saddest days of my life’. Pictured, the Prince and Princess of Wales on their walk in Windsor Castle yesterday

The Prince of Wales, 40, said in an Instagram statement that as the world mourned the loss of an ‘extraordinary leader’, he had lost his ‘grandmother’

It comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for an impromptu walk at Windsor Castle.

William wrote: “Thursday the world lost an extraordinary leader whose devotion to the country, the empires and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the coming days about the significance of her historic reign.

‘However, I have lost a grandmother. And while I will mourn her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have benefited from the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

‘My wife has had her guidance and support for twenty years. My three children have to spend vacations with her and create memories that will last a lifetime.

She was by my side in my happiest moments. And she was by my side through the saddest days of my life.

“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without grandma will feel real.

William was referring to the family vacations they spent with his children George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four. Pictured is the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh with some of their great-grandchildren, including George, Louis (on her lap) and Charlotte

“I thank her for the kindness she has shown my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for setting an example of service and dignity in public life that was of a different age, but always relevant to all of us.

“My grandmother once said sadness was the price we pay for love. All the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be a testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary queen.

“I will honor her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.”

Yesterday, the king ordered his warring sons to put aside their ongoing feud ahead of the queen’s funeral, reuniting the couple publicly for the first time in more than a year.

Royal sources say Prince William tried to bury the hatchet by extending an ’11th-hour olive branch’ to his younger brother Prince Harry, asking him to accompany him on a walk outside Windsor Castle after a phone call with his father Charles.

Royal sources say Prince William granted an ’11 o’clock olive branch’ to his young brother Prince Harry by asking him to join him on a walk (pictured) outside Windsor Castle after a phone call with his father Charles

Experts predict the moment could be a turning point in the shaky relationship between the newly named Waleses and the Sussexes (pictured here together in 2020), who were at odds after a number of damaging interviews by Harry and Meghan about the royals

In a scene that clearly entranced the royal fans, who had gathered in the hundreds to the gates of the Windsor estate to mourn the death of the Queen, William and Harry walked out side by side with wives Kate and Meghan.

The two couples took a 40-minute stroll and inspected the sea of ​​floral arrangements laid outside the gates of the royal estate in honor of the beloved monarch.

Experts predict the moment could be a turning point in the shaky relationship between the newly named Waleses and the Sussexes, who were at odds after a series of damaging interviews by Harry and Meghan.

The Montecito-based Sussexes were consequently in the UK on a pseudo-royal tour when the Queen’s health suddenly deteriorated on Thursday.

In a scene that delighted royal fans, who had come to the gates of the Windsor estate to mourn the death of the Queen, William and Harry walked side by side with wives Kate and Meghan (pictured)

King Charles III greets members of the public outside Clarence House, London, after being formally proclaimed monarch by the Privy Council, and held audiences at Buckingham Palace

It is believed that the Sussexes had not previously made plans to meet the Waleses, despite staying at Frogmore Cottage, just 700 meters from William and Kate’s Adelaide Cottage. But both William and Harry ran to Balmoral on Thursday after it became clear that the Queen’s health was faltering.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said the Prince of Wales had invited the Sussexes to join him and the Princess of Wales on last night’s walkabout.

However, according to The Times, the camps had to conduct extensive negotiations beforehand, which delayed their arrival by 45 minutes.

A senior Palace source said: ‘The Prince of Wales has previously invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales.

“The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity for the Queen at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

King Charles III was formally proclaimed in a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.

He paid a personal tribute to his ‘Dear Mum’ before swearing to uphold the British Constitution.

He was later driven to Buckingham Palace, where he held audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss, leading members of her cabinet and the Archbishop of Canterbury;