William Tyrrell’s foster parents are charged with property fraud in Sydney

William Tyrrell’s foster parents have been charged with allegedly getting someone to attend an auction and making fraudulent fake bids on a house.

NSW police confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that the couple, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will each face one time unfair gain through cheating and will appear in court in October.

They are accused of intentionally making false bids on a property in Sydney last December.

The charges have nothing to do with their missing three-year-old foster child who was last seen in a Spider-Man suit in 2014 in the yard of his foster grandmother’s home in Kendall on the north coast of NSW.

William Tyrell’s foster parents (pictured) have been charged with property fraud after allegedly inciting someone to make fake bids at an auction in Sydney

“Strik Force Rosann detectives have issued Future Court Attendance Notices (FCAN) to a 55-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman,” police said in a statement.

“It will be alleged in court that the couple organized a third party to falsely bid on a property at an auction in December 2020.”

The maximum penalty for unlawfully obtaining financial advantage through fraud is 10 years in prison.

On Thursday 20th October they will face the Hornsby Local Court.

Detectives continue to investigate William’s astonishing disappearance, eight years after the suspected kidnapping rocked the country.

William had been placed with the couple’s car in March 2012, and was driven to his foster grandmother’s Kendall home on Friday, September 11, 2014 for a short vacation.

He was last seen on the porch of the secluded house in a cul-de-sac on Saturday morning.

Multiple searches in the area yielded no trace of him.

William Tyrrell (pictured) disappeared from his foster grandmother’s home in Kendall on the north coast on September 11, 2014 and has not been found since. The charge of fraud against his foster parents is unrelated to his disappearance

The photo of her mother’s foster mother on the porch with William and another child, about an hour before the three-year-old disappeared without a trace

Last November, a new and extensive search for William’s remains began in the small community.

Police, SES and rural firefighters and detectives from Strike Force Rosann spent four weeks excavating a patch of woodland less than a mile from the house where William disappeared late last year.

Police combed forest land and excavated with excavators, while police scoured Batar Creek Road for William’s remains and remnants of the Spider-Man suit he last saw wearing.

The foster mother and father denied any involvement in William’s disappearance and no one has ever been charged.

The couple has previously been in court. They were charged with allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old girl in November and pleaded not guilty (stock photo)

In April, the foster parents were charged with knowingly giving false or misleading information during a hearing about William Tyrrell’s disappearance (pictured, William Tyrrell’s foster father)

The young boy’s foster parents appeared in court in November on a separate case in which they pleaded not guilty to assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

William’s foster mother had to appear in court in June for allegedly hitting the girl with a wooden spoon and kicking her to the floor, causing ‘pain and bruising’.

Her partner was also accused of grabbing the girl by the neck to stop her.

The foster mother was denied an application to have her charges heard on mental health grounds.

A forensic psychological report presented to the court said the foster mother had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In April, the couple were charged with knowingly giving false or misleading information to an NSW Crime Commission that learned of William Tyrrell’s disappearance.