William Tyrrell investigation: Gary Jubelin calls for inquiry into boy’s disappearance in Kendall

A former top cop who led the William Tyrrell case has put his reputation on the line to reopen a public inquiry into the police investigation into the little boy’s disappearance.

This month marks eight years since the three-year-old was last seen in the garden of his foster grandmother’s home in Kendall on the north coast of NSW before disappearing without a trace. He was never found.

Gary Jubelin led the strike investigation into the missing toddler for nearly five years before he was removed from the investigation, prompting him to resign from the police force.

Three years later, the former homicide detective remains heavily invested in the case and has called for an outside inquiry into how the investigation has been handled, even if the findings convict him.

“It has been eight years since William disappeared and there have been many speculations, rumors and allusions affecting people’s lives,” Jubelin told The Today on Wednesday.

“It had been nearly 12 months since the police commissioner came out and criticized the investigation, and the secretary of state said there could be an investigation,”

“I say 12 months later, let’s go one step further, let’s do an external investigation into the handling of the investigation.”

Jubelin has no problem with an inquiry into the way he handled the investigation while at the helm and admitted his phone calls could be a double-edged sword.

What’s more important is getting answers to what happened to William.

“I could be very stupid, but it is very important when a three-year-old child disappears, and that is what is lost,” said Mr. Jubelin.

“If something was done wrong, whether it’s me or things we could have done better, let’s learn from it so it doesn’t happen again.

“But especially with the rumors and speculation going on with this investigation, I couldn’t stand by and comment.”

“I was dragged into it when the investigation was criticized, the investigation I led, and I think it’s important that we give the public confidence that everything that has been done and everything that can be done is being done to find out.” what happened to William.’

His comments come after he questioned and criticized the tactics now used by detectives in the case. for picking William’s foster mother after she was named as a person of interest in the toddler’s disappearance last year.

An extensive re-search for the Kendall house where William was last seen and other areas nearby 12 months ago did not shed any new light on the mystery.

Jubelin emphasized that he is not critical of his colleagues, but emphasized that the NSW police should be more open about what is happening with the investigation.

“I’m still a police officer at heart, and I know there are people who work really hard for it, but it needs to be investigated and there needs to be transparency about what’s happening,” he said.

“When information is passed on to the media and reported on, there has to be a good perspective.”

After being questioned about why he and his former colleagues have differing views on the matter, Mr Jubelin said the main focus should now be on what happened to William.

“A murder investigation is subjective by nature, so you look at what weight you put on different things,” he said.

‘I understand why you can have different views. But the main focus should be to find out what happened to William, so let’s explore all those avenues.”

Jubelin remains heavily invested in William’s disappearance three years after he left the police force.

“I would love to leave, but I promised William’s family that I would do everything I could for William and that dedication didn’t end the moment I left the police force,” he said.