William Tyrrell former lead investigator slams police tactics for singling out foster mother

The former top detective in the William Tyrrell investigation has called for a public inquiry into the police’s handling of the case.

Gary Jubelin, who served as chief detective until he was dumped in 2019 over a misconduct investigation, questioned the tactics used by detectives.

He criticized police for selecting the missing boy’s foster mother after she was named as a person of interest in the little boy’s disappearance last year.

William’s foster grandmother was also an interesting person as police renewed their search for the missing boy near her home in Kendall, on the north coast of NSW.

Both have denied any allegations and no charges have been filed against them.

Jubelin wondered why the foster mother was being investigated, having previously ruled out her involvement as chief detective.

“I have committed many murders and have been accused of playing hard in handling those cases, but I understand that actions have consequences and there is no way I would have singled out someone with such a strategy,” he said. Daily Telegram.

“Maybe it’s time for a public inquiry into the handling of the investigation since William disappeared, including how certain information was leaked to the media.”

Jubelin sheds more light on his research in his new book ‘Badness’ – which is published by Harper Collins and will be out on September 5.

He explained that “the couple’s grief” was one of the first signs that the foster parents were not involved in William’s disappearance.

He said he was approached by a detective who still had his doubts about the couple, so Mr Jubelin asked them to visit him in Parramatta, west of Sydney, in 2016.

He said he gave the impression that he was inviting them to the police station to keep them informed about the investigation.

Instead, he actually planned to interview them separately.

He said he challenged the foster mother who claimed William was wearing shoes when he disappeared on September 12, 2014.

The claim was made, although the last photo of William was taken just before he disappeared, showing the little boy barefoot.

Jubelin said the foster mother explained to him that she told William to put on his shoes after the photo was taken and before he ran on the grass.

The foster father was then questioned before Mr Jubelin led the couple back to their car – none of their accounts indicated they were involved in the disappearance.

Jubelin also questioned the tactics of detectives who took over the investigation after he was taken off the case in 2019.

He wondered why the foster mother was still being targeted and how information was leaked to the public that she was facing unrelated charges.

William’s foster parents appeared in court in November, where they pleaded not guilty to assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

His foster mother had to appear in court in June for allegedly hitting the girl with a wooden spoon and kicking her to the floor, causing ‘pain and bruising’.

In April, the foster parents were charged with knowingly giving false or misleading information to an NSW Crime Commission that learned of William’s disappearance.

In August, NSW police confirmed to the Daily Mail Australia that the pair are also facing one time unfairly gaining financial advantage through cheating.

They are accused of intentionally making false bids on a property in Sydney last December.

Jubelin also addressed claims that he had “confused the case” after being ousted as chief detective in 2019.

He was convicted of illegally recording four conversations with an interested party.