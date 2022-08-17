William Shatner pokes fun at billionaire ‘supervillain’ Elon Musk in scathing Daily Show segment

Star Trek star William Shatner sees Elon Musk as an eccentric supervillain who is part “Thomas Edison, part Iron-Man, part annoying dude in the group chat.”

The comments were made during The Daily Show’s latest DailyShowography, which explores Musk’s life, from his childhood in South Africa to his failures with Tesla, outbursts on Twitter, and everything in between — and Shatner is the show’s narrator.

Musk, who has a net worth of approximately $271.2 billion, wasn’t always a “Technoking” — a title he gave with the Securities and Exchange Commission — but started his “lifelong love of inventing things that already exist” on the young age of 12, Shatner said.

From there, he went fast, developing and selling a “start-up you’ve never heard of, to a company that no longer exists,” Shatner says, referring to Musk’s rocky beginnings.

Shatner has begun to criticize Musk for refusing to stick to his path — the CEO is known for sharing his views on a range of topics — saying this move is “similar to a Tesla on autopilot.”

A clip shows Musk whipping up Tesla in its early days and promising the dream of fully self-driving technology.

The vision began in 2014 when the CEO said, “I’m confident you can go from highway ramp to highway exit without touching any controls in less than a year.”

But the next clip was of a YouTuber testing a Tesla and noticing that the car just ran a red light.

The Showography brings up another Tesla accident in 2015, when Musk said drivers could sleep in the car while it took you to a destination — but the same YouTuber nearly hit a telephone pole when he took his hands off the wheel.

There are several pictures of Tesla cars driving over obstacles it had to avoid, suggesting that the technology was far from what Musk had promised.

“But Musk can’t stop dreaming big, even if he has to,” Shatner said with the sound of a grin in his voice as the video showed Musk “accidentally” broke the window of a cyber truck when he entered it. November 2019 unveiled.

The 91-year-old also pokes fun at SpaceX for sending the first car into space after it made history by launching the first reusable rocket in 2006.

Musk has been very public about the battle he endured in his efforts to get both Tesla and SpaceX off the ground, revealing on several occasions that both companies were on the brink of bankruptcy.

“Over the years, Musk has kept his many ventures going with little more than his can-do attitude and billions of dollars in government subsidies,” Shatner explains in the video.

He also accuses Musk that he “paid almost nothing in taxes for three years and actually nothing at all in 2018”.

But Musk, according to Shatner, enjoys the simple things in life — from boating shirtless to hours and hours on Twitter.

Tweeting is his favorite pastime, the actor says, noting that it makes sense that Musk would offer to buy the social media platform “and made even more sense when the deal spiraled out of control and crashed into a levee.”

Twitter is not just a playground for the billionaire, but a place where he can promise to make the world a better place, Shatner says, citing an October 2021 tweet saying he would solve world hunger with $6 billion if the World Food Program tells him how it will be spent.

Then in 2020 there was a tweet about how to end COVID, another in 2018 about how to solve the water crisis in Flint and then how Musk took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Thai soccer team trapped in the cave. .

There was also the time in 2020 when Musk offered to make ventilators to help during the coronavirus pandemic

And another in 2018 on solving the water crisis in Flint

“Elon even promised to save those children from the man who saved them,” Shatners says.

That’s why Musk is such a champion of free speech. If you can’t arbitrarily accuse someone who saves lives of being a ‘pedo-man’, is there any civil discourse?’

However, Shatner praised Musk for building a future humanity only imagined in the movies and “that’s why Elon Musk is a visionary future man.”