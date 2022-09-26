William Saliba’s INEXPERIENCE was the reason he was subbed against Denmark, says Didier Deschamps

French manager Didier Deschamps has claimed William Saliba’s inexperience resulted in him being substituted for Denmark at halftime of France’s 2-0 defeat.

France were trailing two in the break from their last group stage match in the Nations League and Deschamps made the decision to sign the Arsenal defender alongside Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at half time.

The changes didn’t make much of a difference and the side lost for the third time in six Nations League matches, avoiding relegation by one point, with Deschamps conceding via the Mirror that his ‘young French side’ caused him some problems in the game.

“I don’t think it’s a shipwreck, we also had a lot of chances, but we weren’t effective, we made some mistakes when we played from behind,” he said.

“It’s a young French side, where most of the players don’t have experience at the very highest level.

It’s not a question of formations, but if you have four corners and each time a Danish player is left alone, you can play with three, five or twelve at the back, then nothing changes.’

The 53-year-old did suggest that it is not the time to panic after the performance, despite the poor form of the world champions, less than two months before the World Cup.

“We don’t have to worry, the fact that the players with international experience come back will do us good,” he said.

“Cama wasn’t in the best mood, it could happen. He hasn’t been with us for a long time and he’s already starting the game. He wasn’t alone either. It will serve him well for the future, just as it will serve others.’

“Obviously we have young, quality players who are learning, but the most important thing is to recover all our vital, experienced players for two months.”

Saliba has been in good form for Arsenal this season, emerging as one of the Gunners’ key players and a fan favorite in the Emirates.

He played every minute in the Premier League and is expected to be featured again in the North London derby this weekend.