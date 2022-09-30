William Saliba ‘in no rush to sign new Arsenal with deal’

William Saliba is in no rush to sign a new Arsenal deal, despite his revealing first-team start in the club’s north London.

The French international, 21, has been in imperious form for Mikel Arteta’s side so far this season, forming a solid partnership alongside Gabriel Magalhaes at the center of Arsenal’s rear.

After being out on loan for three consecutive seasons, Saliba and the club entered the summer unsure of his future with several conflicting reports circulating.

Arteta decided to integrate him into his first team and so far that has proved a masterpiece as Saliba started every league game and scored twice as Arsenal climbed to the top of the league.

With supporters eager to see the club tie the Frenchman to an extension to his current deal, which expires in 2024, reports have emerged in recent weeks that the clubs were in negotiations with the player and his representatives.

However, David Ornstein, journalist for The Athletic, suppressed the excitement at this stage by stating that the former St Etienne defender is “in no rush” to sign new terms at this point.

“The situation, as I understand it, is that he is in no rush to sit down. He’s concentrating on his football,” he said Five insiders.

‘What must he hurry for? Let’s see how it goes, and let’s see if this is going to be a consistent run in the team, because we are still relatively early in the season, we will still stop before the World Cup when a lot of contract negotiations will take place at many clubs, Then we come to the second half of the season.

“The power is all in Saliba’s hands.”

Saliba’s form so far this season will likely have a host of other top European clubs interested in his services, meaning the player will have to make a decision soon.

With just two years left on his current contract and the potential for the centre-back to achieve even greater fame on the world stage as the World Cup quickly approaches, Arteta and Arsenal will be happy to convince the player that North London is the right place is for him.