William H. Macy was spotted riding his eldest daughter Sophia on horseback during the father-daughter duo’s first public sighting since the infamous college bribery scandal that landed wife and mother Felicity Huffman in jail.

The Shameless actor, 72, looked svelte and athletic when he donned leather chaps over jeans and a helmet last month to saddle up next to daughter Sophia, 21, at an equestrian center in Burbank, California.

Sophia, dressed in black leggings and a checked shirt, rode with her father for about 45 minutes.

In 2019, Desperate Housewives star Felicity, 59, was serving 11 days of a 14-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to fraud and conspiracy to pay $15,000 to an admissions consultant to falsify Sophia’s SAT scores.

In 2020, Sophia – who at the time knew nothing about her mother’s actions – was admitted to Carnegie Mellon University and the school’s prestigious theater program.

Her younger sister Georgia, 20, also put the scandal behind her and enrolled at the acclaimed Vassar College in New York.

Sophia is the eldest daughter of actors Felicity Huffman and William H Macy (pictured with her younger sister Georgia at the 2019 Golden Globes)

Sophia has tried to put the college cheating scandal behind her, starring in a season 2 episode of Jordan Peele’s anthology series The Twilight Zone.

This marked the first time the father-daughter duo had been seen together since wife and mother Felicity Huffman served jail time for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Sophia’s college of choice, CMU School of Drama, is the oldest graduating drama program in the United States, founded in 1914 in Pittsburgh

William was with his wife when admissions consultant Rick Singer explained how he managed the deception because he “managed” a testing center. Both Felicity and William agreed to the plan, but he was never charged. Prosecutors have not explained why

Her IMDB page has two other credits, including the role of a “brunette girl” in the 2017 film The Layover.

The prestigious institution counts among famed alumni Broadway stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Renee Elise Goldsberry, known for Hamilton, Josh Gad, Ethan Hawke, Ted Danson and Oscar-nominated director Rob Marshall, among others.

Her parents as an actor have rarely appeared in public since the scandal.

DailyMail.com last saw the couple – who? have been married since 1997 – in February while walking in Los Angeles with Felicity’s arm around her husband’s shoulder.

In May 2019, Felicity pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to a recording consultant to have a proctor correct Sophia’s answers on the SAT

Felicity, who was in jail for less than two weeks, is seen taking Sophia with her to community service in Los Angeles in February 2020

Sophia (seen during her high school graduation), boasted in 2020 that she will be part of the CMU School of Drama’s graduating class of 2024

Felicity admitted to paying William Singer $15,000 through his nonprofit Key Worldwide Foundation.

The money went to a proctor to correct wrong answers on Sophia’s SATs. Authorities said the nonprofit was set up as a front to accept bribes.

In addition to jail time, Felicity was also given 250 hours of community service, a $30,000 fine and one year of probation.

The Emmy-awarded actress tearfully confessed to her sentencing: “I was scared. I was stupid, and I was so wrong.

Felicity and William took their daughters to the 2014 premiere of Rudderless, his directorial debut

‘I broke the rule. I admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions.

“I can promise you that in the coming months and years I will try to live a more honest life, be a better role model for my daughters and family, and spend my time and energy wherever I am needed.”

She said she “betrayed” her then 18-year-old daughter Sophia, who was unaware of her plan.

“I will carry this offense against her and the public for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is not an excuse for breaking the law or being dishonest,” she said.

In a letter asking the court for leniency, the actress said she joined the plan after her daughter’s dreams of going to college and pursuing an acting career were jeopardized by her low math score.

Keeping in the dark about her mother’s actions, Sophia confronted her after news of the FBI’s sweeping operation “Varsity Blues” broke, saying, “Why didn’t you believe in me?” Felicity wrote in her letter.

Federal authorities said her mother’s scheming gave Sophia a 400-point increase from her previous score on the PSAT, a practice version of the SAT.

Prosecutors did not say which colleges her daughter applied to with the fraudulent SAT score.

Others charged in the college admissions scandal include Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli,

Others charged in the university’s admissions scandal include Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, who were accused of offering bribes $500,000 to have their two daughters named as recruits for the crew team from the University of Southern California.