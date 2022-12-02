William and Kate were shocked by Harry and Meghan’s explosive Netflix trailer

The Prince and Princess of Wales were completely unaware of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix trailer, but have vowed “not to be distracted” from their successful US tour.

William and Kate will meet President Joe Biden in Boston today for their glittering Earthshot Prize ceremony with stars like Billie Eilish and Annie Lennox tonight.

The Sussexes have been accused of trying to sink the US trip to Wales by releasing the teaser for their new Netflix documentary, due out December 8 – exactly three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The minute-long trailer, littered with private photos, showed Meghan crying and Harry earnestly saying, “no one sees what goes on behind closed doors,” in a major hint that they’re ready to inflict more damage on the royal family.

In 2021, the couple had said their interview with Oprah was their last word on Megxit and the royals, but in the Netflix show, Harry says, “I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” the Duke addresses his wife . who says, ‘When the stakes are that high, doesn’t it make sense to hear our story from us?’

William and Kate have not commented on the show, but sources have said they were unaware it would be released halfway through their visit to the US, with an insider revealing it is seen as a ‘declaration of war’ by the royals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visiting the mayor of Boston yesterday on a tour overshadowed by Harry and Meghan’s Netflix trailer

Meghan cries and Harry heads back in teaser, seen by royal sources as a ‘declaration of war’ from the couple

The couple’s trip was also overshadowed by the firing of William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey after comments made to a black campaigner at a reception at Buckingham Palace that arose as the Wales’ were on a BA jet crossing the Atlantic to Boston.

A promotional trailer, posted online on the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s high-profile visit to the US, dashed any hope that the Sussexes would declare a ceasefire in their bitter battle with the royal family.

Both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment last night.

Royal sources have said the Prince and Princess of Wales are determined “not to let other things distract you this week” and that their focus is on meeting communities and local people across Boston as they travel across the US.

In addition to dozens of supposedly private photos from their family album, the footage includes a voiceover of Harry earnestly saying “nobody sees what goes on behind closed doors” over a black and white photo of his wife on an armchair, apparently crying. .

The film then immediately cuts to a shot that focuses on a pinched-looking William and Kate at the 2019 Commonwealth Service in London, with the Sussexes meekly behind them.

The message, royal sources say, is unmistakable. “I don’t see how anyone could see it as anything other than a declaration of war,” said one.

The minute-long Netflix teaser strongly suggests that the Sussexes will confront rumors about their tempestuous relationships with senior royals head-on.

In a deliberately provocative remark to an off-screen producer, Meghan says in the clip, “When the stakes are this high, wouldn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The poster for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show, coming out next week

The trailer featured a host of candid and seemingly private photos of the couple

Royal insiders reacted with horror and a growing sense of anger yesterday when the trailer was released on social media ahead of the documentary that airs next week on Netflix as part of Sussex’s multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant.

There was also disappointment that it was released to coincide with William and Kate’s trip to the US, their first visit to the country since 2014, during which the Prince hosts his major environmental project, the Earthshot Prize.

While it’s unlikely the Duke and Duchess had much to say about the trailer’s release date, the glee with which their supporters and publicists treated it spoke volumes.

The Sussexes’ biographer, Omid Scobie, made direct reference to Earthshot being so important to William that it’s billed as his “Super Bowl moment.” He crowed on Twitter, “If tomorrow is Prince William’s Super Bowl, here’s your halftime show.”

The trailer coincided with a series of PR announcements from the Sussexes, including Meghan’s appearance at a women’s dinner in Indiana and the announcement of a handbag charity donation she facilitated.

“One can only conclude that this is a joint publicity move on their behalf to generate interest in this documentary and is intended to clash with Wales’ visit this week,” another well-placed source said.

The Prince and Princess’ high-profile trip to the United States to highlight community projects in Boston and the environmental crisis is apparently being used as a platform for the Sussexes to create the drama and attention they so clearly crave on personal level. as well as content for the multi-million dollar deal they’ve signed since they retired as working royals.

“While the Welsh will continue their duties, Team Sussex seems determined to remind America of their own ‘compassionate activism’ – one lucrative contract at a time.”

The one-minute clip was viewed more than 300,000 times within an hour of being uploaded to Netflix’s Twitter account yesterday.

It features an assortment of private and public photos, charting every stage of Harry and Meghan’s lives, from birth to parenthood, set to a melancholic soundtrack.

Images include snapshots of the Sussexes’ life together, such as embracing each other in a photobooth, a selfie of the couple in casual clothes smiling, Meghan’s pregnancy and of Harry serenading his wife with an acoustic guitar.

There’s also a shot of the Sussexes in their kitchen at Frogmore Cottage on the night of their penultimate engagement as royals in 2020, when they attended a memorial event at the Royal Albert Hall.

It shows Harry, casually wearing suspenders after taking off his tunic, and Meghan kissing off her cape on their island unit.

It appears to have been taken by a professional photographer. Sources have said that the couple often secretly employed their own photographer, Chris Allerton, even when working in the royal family.

The photo of the estranged Cambridges – as they were then – and Sussexes sitting apart in a row during the 2019 Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey is also a controversial choice.

By this point, the Fab Four, as they were known, had already hit rock bottom and steps were being taken to break up their joint household and charitable foundation.

As Meghan stared seemingly wistfully into the distance and Kate seemingly frowned at the camera, an insider commented, “It’s like someone scoured the earth for the only unflattering photo of the Princess of Wales in existence.”

The Netflix series only refers to the couple by their first names – “Harry & Meghan” – which has sparked comment in royal circles about their parallels to the infamous reality family the Kardashians. “It’s actually hard not to make the comparison,” an insider said wryly.

Others pointed out that Meghan had “already found her excuses” in an interview with Variety magazine in October. In it, she said of the documentary’s director, Liz Garbus: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story – a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired – even if it means it might not be the way we would have told it.” . .’

A source described it as “classic deflection,” adding, “She’s already saying it wouldn’t have been her choice to do it this way, but they needed it to be “authentic.” No one is fooled.’

In another clip in the trailer, Harry says, “I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” accompanied by a compilation of scenes from the printing presses, folded newspapers, and photographers’ benches.

This would be a hint that the prince, 38, will repeat his criticism of the media.

Netflix said the show “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step away from their full-time roles at the institution.”

It features commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly about what they saw before, according to Netflix, and historians discussing the current state of the British Commonwealth and the royal family’s relationship with the press .

It adds: ‘The series does more than highlight a couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we interact with each other.’