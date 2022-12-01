William and Kate tweet rain-soaked photo, drawing comparisons to Harry and Meghan

The Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted a photo after arriving in Boston on Wednesday that has drawn comparisons to a viral-soaked image of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex two years ago.

“Boston, what a welcome!” read the tweet from the royals’ official Twitter account, along with photos of a welcome ceremony at City Hall hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healy.

Attached were two photos from the ceremony, one traditional image showing the royals posing with the US officials, and the other taken from an unusual angle at the back of the stage showing the couple with their backs turned while the rain falls.

It spawned online comparisons to an iconic photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken in March 2020 shortly before they left their royal duties and moved to California, which many described as looking like something “out of a movie scene.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted an unusual photo after arriving in Boston that showed them standing with their backs to each other as a stormy rain fell

It drew comparisons online to this iconic photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, taken in March 2020, shortly before they retired from royal duties

Royal fans drew comparisons between the two soaked pictures of the royal couples

One Twitter user commented that the photo of William and Catherine was “not as good as that iconic photo” of Harry and Meghan in the rain, saying the older photo “belongs in the national gallery.”

The trip to Boston was the Prince and Princess of Wales’s first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

The visit is dedicated to Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, an initiative to find a new generation of environmental entrepreneurs.

William said he chose to hold the second Earthshot Prize in Boston, in part because it’s home to former President John F. Kennedy, whose 1962 speech set the bold goal of putting humans on the moon within a decade.

“It was that moonshot speech that inspired me to launch the Earthshot Prize with the goal of doing the same thing for climate change that President Kennedy did for the space race. And where better to host this year’s awards ceremony than in President Kennedy’s hometown,” said William.

The royal visit got off to a rainy, blustery start, yet hundreds of people waited in a steady downpour for the couple’s first public event at Boston City Hall after arriving aboard a British Airways commercial flight.

The royal couple also shared a more traditional photo, in which they posed with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healy

Later, the pair attended a Boston Celtics basketball game, where they were greeted with cheers of “USA!” UNITED STATES!’ as they were introduced at the TD Garden.

The cheers were accompanied by an unmistakable amount of boos as Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared on the jumbotron, but the mockery was drowned out by the otherwise benign welcome.

William and Kate sat next to Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife Emilia Fazzalari at court. They were also joined by Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healy and Celtics legend Thomas “Satch” Sanders.

William cast an uneasy glance at the big screen as the couple’s faces flashed to the audience on the big screen – as more “USA!” chants echoed – before both royals grinned and waved.

After the first quarter, William met Ollie Perrault, a 15-year-old climate activist from Easthampton, Massachusetts. Ollie received the ‘Hero Among Us’ award, an award given at every Celtics game. She was then introduced to William and Kate, who shook hands with Ollie and chatted briefly.

The royal couple’s first trip to the US in eight years has been shrouded in controversy over Buckingham Palace racing – but the couple refused to let the scandal deter them from one of the country’s favorite pastimes.

Just an hour before they arrived at the competition, William and Kate held an event for the Earthshot Prize, during which the Rev. Mariama White-Hammond – the city’s chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space – gave a powerful speech in which the crowd to “reflect on the legacy of colonialism and racism,” especially when it comes to their impact on climate change.

The Prince of Wales appeared to be having a fun evening as he cheered on the Boston Celtics, with his wife smiling at him at one point during the game.

The couple had the best seats in the house for the game, in which the Boston Celtics took on the Miami Heat

William and Kate appear on the jumbotron at TD Garden and wave to the crowd

William and Kate talk as they walk the side of the field at the Celtics game on Wednesday

Prince William in particular seemed to be having a good time. He applauded and cheered the team as his wife gave him a big smile.

While the pair appeared to be enjoying the evening’s matchup between Boston and Miami, their presence at the event will also include some major Earthshot Prize tributes and arrivals in the US city.

In addition to the Hero Among Us award, the Celtics are going green for Earthshot, with branding for the climate change initiative appearing throughout the game.

Their Royal Highnesses will also meet members of the Celtics family, including representatives from the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, which provides grassroots programming and strategic funding to local organizations serving vulnerable or needy populations.

They will hear about the mobile unit ‘Curbside Care’, which, through a partnership with Boston Medical Center, will provide comprehensive, streamlined care for mothers and babies in the first six weeks of life, right at the patient’s doorstep.

William and Kate applaud while watching the Celtics game on Wednesday night

William and Kate watch the jumbotron during the Boston Celtics game at the TD Garden on Wednesday

Prince William in particular seemed to be having a good time, applauding and cheering the team as his wife gave him a wide smile

Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen grinning and cheering as they sat courtside at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday night, just an hour after their Earthshot Prize launch was dragged to the line of the royal race

No doubt William and Kate will hope that the evening’s event – the second in their official list of assignments during their whirlwind three-day trip to Boston – will go off without a hitch, given the awkward moment that occurred during Earthshot’s launch, just hours away. for the game.

As the Prince and Princess Wales watched from the wings, the Reverend Hammond, who has set up a youth organization aimed at “teaching the history of the civil rights movement,” said: “On this day I invite us all to reflect about the legacy of colonialism. and racism.’

She continued, “The ways it has affected people around the world and the connection, the deep connection to the degradation of land and our planet that we are all trying to reverse. The lost stories, the extinct species, but also the perseverance of people in the face of oppression and the fundamental dignity of all our relationships.’

While there was no mention of Lady Susan Hussey – former lady-in-waiting to the Queen and William’s godmother – being accused of making racist remarks to black domestic violence campaigner Ngozi Fulani at an event at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, few could failure to link the controversy to the Reverend White-Hammond’s comments.