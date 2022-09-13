William and Harry will walk together with their father the King behind the Queen’s coffin

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The King and his sons William and Harry will follow the Queen’s coffin as it moves from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster this morning.

The Queen will stay overnight in Buckingham Palace’s Bow Room before being transported to be laid out for her funeral on Monday.

Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey for thousands of mourners along the streets of central London.

Anne’s son Peter Phillips and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will also walk in the procession, as will the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will travel by car.

The procession will depart Buckingham Palace at 2:22 p.m., carried by a carriage from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The route takes the coffin through the Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards Parade and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

King Charles and senior royals on foot are followed by senior staff from both the Queen’s and King’s Households, then by close personal staff.

The procession will walk in silence without music, while guards of honor from all three services will be formed along the route.

The King’s Life Guard will give a royal salute as the chest passes through the Horse Guards Arch.

Outside Buckingham Palace, the King’s Guard will welcome the coffin.

Meanwhile, tiny cannons will be fired at Hyde Park by the King’s Troop Royal Artillery throughout the procession and Big Ben will be tolled.

At 3:00 PM, the coffin will arrive at the north door of Westminster Hall, before being carried to the catafalque by a carrier of the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will then lead a short service, before Westminster Hall opens to the public from 5pm.

Well-wishers will begin to walk past the coffin to mark the beginning of four and a half days when the queen is in state.

Under the catafalque, a 24-hour vigil is held by officers of the Household Division, the King’s Body Guards of the Honorable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, the King’s Body Guard for Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers and the King’s Body Guard the Yeomen of the Guard.

It will remain open 24 hours a day until 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets to pay their respects to the Queen.

The queue is expected to be five miles long and can take up to 30 hours to reach the front.

Once people have passed the Albert Embankment, they are led over Lambeth Bridge, to Victoria Tower Gardens

Additional welfare facilities, including toilets and water fountains, have been placed sporadically along the route.