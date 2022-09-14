William and Harry joined other rouals for royals after receiving the Queen’s Coffin

Princes William and Harry joined other royals for dinner at Buckingham Palace after receiving their mother’s coffin last night – as the brothers continue to support their father after the Queen’s death.

Kate and Meghan also attended the dinner, as the Queen spent a final night in the Palace’s Bow Room before being transferred to the Palace of Westminster this afternoon to be in state for four days.

It’s the latest sign that the brothers have put their strained relationship aside to form a united front as the royal family mourns Her Majesty’s passing. Page six reports.

While the royals waited inside the gates, tens of thousands lined the streets of central London to cheer and pay their last respects as the new state hearse approached the palace.

People also cheered “hip hip hooray” after the coffin was driven under the arch, with many putting down their umbrellas as a sign of respect. Others were seen wiping tears from their eyes as the phone camera lights illuminated the crowds lining the streets in central London.

It comes as the brothers stood together today with their wives Kate and Meghan as they continued to put aside their bitter feud to honor the Queen as she was transported to Westminster today.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk into the Palace of Westminster today

It came after the brothers formed an unexpectedly united front with their respective wives on a walk outside Windsor Castle

The hearse containing Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace last night, where the royal family waited inside

A saddened King Charles III waved to the crowd as he was wheeled along The Mall to Buckingham Palace today

In scenes resembling the funeral of their mother, Princess Diana, 25 years ago, William and Harry walked side by side for the poignant 38-minute procession from Buckingham Palace.

Their husbands traveled in separate cars, with Meghan accompanied by the Countess of Wessex and Kate accompanied by Camilla, the queen consort.

Four days ago this week, William and Harry put their differences aside for the first time this week for an unexpectedly united front with their respective wives during a walk outside Windsor Castle – as it seems their mother’s death has paved the way for their strained relationship. to recover.

And on Monday, Harry paid an emotional tribute to the Queen when he thanked her for her “good advice” and “infectious smile.” He also described her as a “guiding compass” through her dedication to service and duty.

Their performance together in Windsor marked the first time the two couples have all appeared in public together since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020, just weeks before the Covid lockdown.

The brothers have temporarily put aside the disagreements caused by the consequences of Harry and Meghan’s departure to the US and the resignation from royal duties.

People queue as Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s casket arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace laid out for her

An aerial view of the rows of mourners on Lambeth Bridge as they wait to gain entry to the Palace of Westminster

They walked together as the Queen was transported from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster today.

On a subsequent shift after her arrival, the ‘Fab Four’ stood in formation facing the coffin.

The Sussexes were in the back of the group of royals, with Harry directly behind William and Meghan behind Kate.

The touching moment was the first time the couples were seen together since their surprise walk together at Windsor Castle on Saturday, and a rare show of togetherness.

When the Queen’s coffin arrived, Charles, William and Anne saluted.

Harry and Prince Andrew – who were not allowed to wear military uniforms – bowed their heads instead.

The Archbishop of Canterbury then read the opening prayer that the king led the royal family in reciting.

The family stood still for the short service the late monarch had organized with the Church of England before she passed away at the age of 96.

After the council was evicted, the cries of “God save the King” rang out as the King and Queen Consort left Westminster Hall as Big Ben sounded at 3:30 p.m.

Royal couples left the building side by side, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands and the Princess of Wales rubbed her husband’s arm reassuringly.

From 5 p.m., mourners began passing the coffin and paying their last respects to the queen.

The line is already approaching three miles, winding from Victoria Tower Gardens near Tower Bridge.