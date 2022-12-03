William and Harry join forces in rare show of unity for charity on same day as Sussexes drop trailer

Princes William and Harry joined forces in a rare show of unity for charity to remember their late friend Henry van Straubenzee – just as the Sussexes dropped their new Netflix trailer.

A joint letter, written for a Christmas carol concert for the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund at St Luke’s Church, Chelsea on December 1, included the names of both brothers.

It went on to pay tribute to “Henners,” using “we” and “us” as the Royals presented a unified voice. It is reportedly the first time in at least a year that they have made a statement together.

Coincidentally, it fell on the same day that Harry and Meghan released the first trailer for their Netflix documentary, which has been branded in some circles as a “declaration of war.”

The tribute letter to William and Harry’s late friend Henry van Straubenzee – signed jointly by the two brothers – was a rare show of unity released on the same day as Harry and Meghan’s explosive new Netflix trailer.

The promotional trailer, posted online on the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s high-profile visit to the US, dashed any hope that the Sussexes would declare a ceasefire in their bitter battle with the royal family.

It featured voiceovers of Harry saying “no one sees what goes on behind closed doors,” alongside a photo of Meghan seemingly sobbing.

The royal brothers are patrons of the charity – which was founded by Henry’s parents Alex and Claire – and attended the celebratory event in previous years along with their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The letter was written by William and Harry ahead of a Christmas carol concert for the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund at St Luke’s Church, Chelsea, on Dec. 1.

Henry was killed instantly when a car he was a passenger in hit a tree outside Ludgrove Kindergarten in Berkshire, where he and the Princes were once pupils

A family friend of the two princes Prince Harry once described Henry as a ‘Polzeath surfing legend and ladies’ man with whom we shared so many special memories’. He died instantly when a car in which he was a passenger hit a tree outside Ludgrove Kindergarten in Berkshire, where he and the Princes were once pupils. Henry was a classmate of Prince Harry, while his older brother Thomas was a friend of the Duke of Cambridge. The foursome would be inseparable as they grew up. Harry and William remain close friends with Straubenzee’s two surviving brothers, and both attended the wedding of Thomas van Straubenzee, 38, in 2013 The families have been friends for decades with their uncle, William van Straubenzee, a close friend of their mother Princess Diana. Younger brother Charlie, 32, is close to Prince Harry and is godfather to his son Archie, one.

The heartfelt letter read: “We believe everyone here tonight will agree that what Claire and Alex have accomplished since 2009 with the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund is nothing short of extraordinary.”

The charity supports schools and helps build, restore and improve buildings, providing children with better and well-equipped classrooms and facilities such as toilets.

As you gather under this roof tonight, the charity supports 51 nursery, primary and secondary schools in rural Uganda, where 1,700 projects have been completed and more than 35,000 children each year benefit from an education they otherwise would not have received. ‘ said the letter.

‘Where there were old, dilapidated and unsafe school buildings, there are now schools with their own water facilities, good safe buildings in which to learn and essential hygienic facilities that contribute to a healthy learning environment.

“It is therefore with a mixture of great pride and sadness that we share with you this evening Claire and Alex’s plan to begin phasing out the charity.

“Henry’s legacy will live on through the incredible achievements of his mother and father over the years. For those of us who knew Henners, we will always miss his mischievous charm and hilarious sense of humour.

“But everyone here tonight, his family and many friends, can come together and remember him 20 years after his death by celebrating his life and legacy here at St. Luke’s Church this Christmas season.”

Henry’s brothers Thomas and Charlie remain close to the two royal brothers and are godparents to William’s daughter Princess Charlotte and Harry’s son Archie.

The jointly signed letter from William and Harry was carried in order at Thursday’s Christmas carol service, attended by close friends, including Princess Kate’s sister and brother, Pippa and James, and their husbands.

The letter continued, “Claire and Alex are telling us their work isn’t done yet!

“As long as financial resources allow, they will continue to monitor their schools to ensure that the children of southeastern Uganda receive that essential education, giving them the opportunity to escape poverty as they grow up, and hopefully to that of their own children in the future. ‘

It concluded: ‘Thank you for all your continued support in making this happen, and for the undying support of the Van family whom we all love and adore.

“Have a nice evening and a very happy Christmas.” The letter concluded with a joint signature of the two princes.

