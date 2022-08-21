‘Will you still love me?’: AFLW Adelaide Crows player Chelsea Randall recalls coming out as gay

Adelaide Crows AFLW star Chelsea Randall has been candid about her coming out to her family in her late teens, revealing that she broke down in tears when she told her father he was driving on a highway.

Randall, who has been in a relationship with teammate Marijana Rajcic for over 18 months, is the AFLW’s most courageous player, but her fierce attitude on the pitch belies a sensitive, thoughtful woman underneath.

The 31-year-old has become an outspoken advocate for gay rights, despite initially being hesitant to share her sexuality openly — something many female athletes experience for fear of abuse or stereotyping.

It was a desire to be a role model for young gay women that led her to share her journey in an effort to improve mental health outcomes and suicide rates for the LGBTQI+ community.

Chelsea Randall (right) and partner Marijana Rajcic, both playing AFLW footy for the Crows. Randall is candid about coming out as gay in her late teens

Randall and Rajcic attend the AFLW Awards in April. The teammates have won two premierships together

Randall, who is very close to her family, said she found it extremely difficult to come out to her father, especially Brett.

She revealed that she tried to tell him in person before driving away. He called her, suspecting something was up, before Randall burst into tears as he drove down a highway.

“Dad, I think I like girls. I hope you still love me…I haven’t changed as a person,” she told podcast The Soda Room.

Chelsea Randall has revealed she burst into tears when she came out with her dad – who was incredibly supportive

Randall, partner Rajcic and her father Brett have enjoyed happy times recently

She needn’t have worried.

Brett was incredibly supportive and is often seen on social media with Randall and Rajcic.

Randall said she also found it difficult to tell her brother Scott.

Again, she needn’t have worried.

‘You throw of course, I love you. I’ve known it for years,’ Randall laughs, describing her brother’s reaction to her coming out.

Marijana Rajcic (left) and Chelsea Randall (right) pose for a Premiership Cup photo after their 2022 AFLW Grand Final victory over the Demons

Unfortunately, coming out to family, friends and the public, for those in the spotlight, is not often such a positive experience.

Some people can be ostracized by the family, or worse.

Social media abuse, which can perpetuate the derogatory “dyke” stereotypes, is often a reality for those in the spotlight, like Randall.

That’s exactly why she wanted to get up and share the intimate details of her life.

“Some of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, left on the street. Some abused,” Randall said of the experiences of others coming out as gay.

Chelsea Randall (left) and Marijana Rajcic (right) are often seen showering each other with affection on social media

‘It is a really difficult situation where many young people are looking for their identity. And sometimes society just makes it hard for them to be themselves.’

Fortunately, in Randall’s case, Randall clearly has a supportive family.

She also has an incredibly supportive partner, who uniquely understands the tricky demands of navigating sexuality in the public eye.

Randall and Rajcic publicly revealed that they were in a relationship after participating in the hit reality show The Amazing Race together.

Chelsea Randall with dogs Lenny and Koda – living with her and Rajcic. living

While many knew about the two teammates behind the scenes, Randall revealed at the time that she didn’t want them to compete in the race as “girlfriends” and wanted to put more pressure on the budding relationship.

It was on the show that viewers saw just how well the pair fit together, with Randall’s thoughtful nature being a perfect counterbalance to Rajcic’s more fiery, passionate side.

The couple often shows how much they are loved on social media, with Randall writing ‘I love doing life with you’ on a recent post celebrating Rajcic’s birthday.

Randall was previously engaged to Roxy Logereau, before the couple broke up several years ago.

Chelsea Randall attends the ‘Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW’ premiere last week

Since moving from her native Western Australia before the founding of the AFL, Randall has captained the Crows to three premierships, been voted ‘Most Courageous’ in the league three times by her peers and is also three times All Australian.

The star, center back, is often seen in packs with little regard for her own personal safety, and was one of the AFLW’s original roster players when it began in 2017.

Randall described a difficult start to his life as an Aussie Rules player.

Randall, the only girl in a boys’ league as an 11-year-old, said the opposition laughed at her before a match, leading her own team to feel ashamed that she was on their side.

“It brings me emotion just thinking about it. Sport should be for everyone and everyone, and not to feel welcome or treated equally, when all I wanted to do was play, was hard for a young girl,” she said.

Chelsea Randall celebrates with Crows fans after winning the 2019 AFLW premiership with Adelaide

However, it was Randall who had the last laugh when he attacked the opponent who sat most disrespectfully on the ground and deserved a free kick.

“Let that be a statement, I’m here to stay and I want to play like you do,” Randall said of the triumphant moment.

The 2022 AFLW season kicks off next Thursday, August 25, when Carlton takes on Collingwood.

Seeking successive premierships, The Crows will take on a strong Demons side in Adelaide in a blockbuster clash on Friday night.