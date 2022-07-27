Will William and Kate attend Women’s Euro 2022 final?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the women’s European Championship 2022 final on Sunday and will be able to bring their football-loving daughter Charlotte to cheer on the Lionesses.

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, will be joined by his wife Kate, 40, in the Wembley stands as England go up against France or Germany.

An FA source said he and Kate were considering bringing their daughter Prince Charlotte, seven, who is developing her goalkeeping skills.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the women’s European Championship 2022 final on Sunday and will be able to bring their football-loving daughter Charlotte to cheer on the Lionesses. Pictured, Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George at a Euro 2020 match

William supported the England men’s team in three Euro 2020 matches last year, but has yet to support the Lionesses in the tournament this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought their son Prince George, nine, to cheer on England in their round of 16 against Germany and the final against Italy. Prince William was also present at the semi-final game against Denmark.

Royal fans had called on the couple to show their support by attending Sunday’s final.

A royal fan tweeted: ‘I really hope William will attend the final when our Lionesses get there! He was at the European Championship matches for the men’s team last year, come on Wills, we need you to bring the same energy to the girls.”

Another wrote: ‘Congratulations to the lionesses on reaching the EURO final at Wembley on 31st July. Hopefully Prince William will be there with the Cambridge kids.”

Prince William shared a message of support after the Lionesses’ stunning 4-0 victory over Sweden in last night’s semi-final.

An FA source said he and Kate were considering bringing their daughter Prince Charlotte, seven, who is developing her goalkeeping skills. Pictured, Kate and Charlotte in Cardiff in June

He posted: ‘Congratulations @Leeuwinnen on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday. The whole country is so proud of all you achieve. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on their annual summer break from royal duties, but will occasionally make public appearances.

Kate will join Sir Ben Ainslie at a sailing event in Plymouth ahead of Sunday’s final in her role as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust, the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP Team.

The group learns about seagrass, one of the most important natural tools to combat harmful changes in our climate.

William supported the England men’s team in three Euro 2020 matches last year but has yet to attend a women’s match. Royal fans had called on the pair to show their support by attending Sunday’s final

As part of the activity, the children will help create seagrass mats off the coast of Plymouth Sound that will improve marine health and contribute to blue carbon capture.

After spending some time ashore with Protect Our Future, Her Royal Highness will join the British team aboard their F50 foiling catamaran to take part in a friendly ‘Commonwealth Race’ against their New Zealand rivals, ahead of the last day of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix.

The New Zealand team welcomes environmental activist Lewis Pugh as a gas-tracer.

With Sir Ben Ainslie at the helm, The Duchess will join the British crew and team up with the rest of the team to race the boat at speeds of up to 50 knots (over 55 mph) against an experienced New Zealand outfit at the helm. helm by Peter Burling.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Games next week.