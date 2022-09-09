Will Tourette’s ever be curable? Lewis Capaldi reveals he has the ‘uncomfortable’ syndrome

A smartwatch-like device that zaps the brain to reduce tics could soon be rolled out to Gilles de la Tourette’s patients, experts believe.

The gadget, developed by British researchers, sends an electrical current through the wrist to parts of the brain that generate involuntary movements.

Tests of the technology are underway, and experts say it could be rolled out to patients within “a few years.”

They hope that the condition, which affects hundreds of thousands of people around the world, can be cured “in the not-so-distant future.”

It comes after singer Lewis Capaldi revealed he has been diagnosed with the ‘painful’ and ‘uncomfortable’ neurological condition, which causes his shoulder trembles when he’s “excited, happy, nervous, or stressed.”

However, the 25-year-old Scottish musician said his tic is “not as bad as it seems” and that he has been given botox injections to freeze his muscles in an attempt to control his involuntary movements.

While the shots can provide temporary relief from symptoms for up to three months, doctors hope the smartwatch will provide a longer-term solution for patients.

A watch-like device now gives Tourette’s patients hope that they can get rid of their uncontrollable tics. The gadget, which looks like an Apple Watch or Fitbit, sends electrical pulses to the median nerve of the wrist and activates electrical brain activity that suppresses movement. About 135 participants in the UK are now testing a prototype of the device (pictured)

Tourette’s causes people to make involuntary movements and sounds — called tics — without their intention, such as jerking, blinking, and jumping, or growling, throat clearing, and whistling.

They are not usually harmful to health – although shocks can be painful – but tics can be made worse by stress, anxiety or fatigue.

More than 300,000 Britons suffer from Tourette’s, but experts believe the real number is much higher. Millions of Americans suffer from the condition. Most of those affected are children.

The condition usually starts during childhood, between the ages of two and 14 years. Half of patients say their symptoms improve with age, while others completely disappear.

There is currently no cure for the syndrome, but treatment — such as therapy and medications — can help manage symptoms.

But a watch-like device now gives patients hope that they can get rid of their uncontrollable tics.

The gadget, which looks like an Apple Watch or Fitbit, disrupts the brain networks involved in generating tics.

It sends electrical pulses to the median nerve of the wrist and activates electrical brain activity — known as brain oscillations — that suppresses movement.

Trials showed that those who wore the device on their wrist saw a huge reduction in the frequency and severity of their tics.

About 135 participants in the UK are now testing a prototype of the device, wearing it for 15 minutes a day for a month, and reporting its effects.

Professor Stephen Jackson, a Tourette researcher at the University of Nottingham who is leading the trial, said: ‘This is an important step towards realizing our goal of having a commercial product available for the TS-T within a few years. community.’

Professor Hugo Critchley, a psychiatrist and Tourette expert at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, told MailOnline that this new approach is “promising” and offers patients “great hope for the future”.

Until now, psychological treatment and deep brain stimulation – placing electrodes in the brain network – have been the most effective options. But neither is available for most patients.

dr. Andrea Cavanna, a neuropsychiatrist at the University of Birmingham, told MailOnline that the “increasing pace of research progress makes it possible for this condition to be curable in the not-so-distant future.”

Meanwhile, he explained that drugs are “the mainstay” of Gilles de la Tourette’s treatment.

Neuroleptics are the main type of drug used, which alter the effect of the brain chemicals involved in movement. But clonidine, cloazepam, and tetrabenazine work to reduce tics and are also doled out.

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome (pictured at Global offices in London on Wednesday)

dr. Isobel Heyman, a psychiatrist who has worked at Great Ormond Street Hospital, said that in addition to new approaches to dealing with Gilles de la Tourette, therapy and training to resist tics “can really help some people.”

But she noted that there is a shortage of staff to do this and called for better access across the country.

Mr Capaldi was given botox to control his tic, which Professor Critchley says can be “very helpful” in treating tics, especially those that cause pain.

He explained: ‘Botox works by weakening the muscle — acting on how the nerve signals the muscles to contract.

‘Most botox is used medically, [such as] for muscle spasms [or] paralysis in various medical conditions.

“The effect of a botox treatment for a tic can last much longer than the time the botox works on the muscle, suggesting that the body can ‘unlearn’ the tic.”

Talking about his condition to The sunsaid Mr Capaldi: ‘I have been diagnosed with Tourette. I wanted to talk about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or anything.

“My shoulder trembles when I’m excited, happy, nervous, or stressed. It’s something I live with. It’s not as bad as it seems.’

He also opened up to his fans about the condition in an Instagram Live session, explaining that it can be “painful” and “uncomfortable” at times.

The singer said: ‘It’s something new. I didn’t really learn much about it. I got Botox in my shoulder to stop it, but I’m learning new ways to deal with it all the time.

“Some days it’s more painful than others, sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable, but I think that’s it.

“When they said to me, ‘We think you have Tourette’, I thought, ‘You know what, that makes so much sense’.

“When I look back on my interviews from 2018, I see that I’m doing it.”

The Glaswegian remained positive, adding: “It comes and goes. Sometimes I can go months without doing it. I thought I had a terrible degenerative disease, so I’m taking Tourette.’

dr. Melina Malli, a researcher at the University of Oxford, told MailOnline that Mr Capaldi’s announcement is an “important step” in breaking the stigma of people with Tourette’s.

Emma McNally, chief executive of Tourettes Action, told MailOnline that the public believes Tourette only affects a small number of people, despite the fact that one in 100 school-aged children is affected.

She said: “Lewis Capalidi speaking out of his diagnosis will hopefully encourage others in the public eye to do the same.

‘The more people talk about Tourette syndrome, the more people share their story, the better.

“Getting the diagnosis can be daunting, a lot of uncertainty for the person and their families.

“Children with a new diagnosis need to see successful adults sharing and talking about their diagnosis, which gives hope for the future.”