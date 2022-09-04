Will the summer of 2022 hasten France’s efforts to fight climate change?

The summer of 2022 was a record season, marked by several heat waves, wildfires and severe drought. These extreme weather events seem to have raised awareness of climate change among the French. But will it be followed by concrete action?

Heat waves, fires, drought, severe storms… The summer of 2022 broke all records. With temperatures 2.3 degrees higher than normal for the season, August 30 was the second hottest summer in mainland France since 2003, according to Météo France. can become the norm.

That same day, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the minister of energy transition, appeared on France Inter and point the finger at “major meteorological hazards”, droughts and mega fires, as well as the “health effects” they cause.

“The experts are very clear on the subject, (…) the summer of 2022 is probably the coolest you’ve experienced or will experience in the next 20 years,” she said.

In recent days, several polls have shown that more French people are linking this summer’s extreme events to global warming, are afraid of being personally affected and are prepared to change their behaviour.

According to an YouGov poll for HuffPost, nearly 9 out of 10 French people see the link between extreme weather events and global warming, and are ready to change their behavior. The Odoxa Institute has conducted a poll for: France Blue showing that more than 7 in 10 French (71%) are afraid of being personally affected by climatic events.

2003 Deja vu?

Last summer, global warming became a reality for the French, who are increasingly expressing concern about extreme weather changes.

They have certainly not been spared. France had three heat waves this summer, one of which was in early June; the drought was exacerbated by the heat and lack of rain; severe storms and forest fires devastated several regions across France.

Jean Jouzel, a climatologist and former vice president of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), notes that public awareness is growing as he receives more requests from companies and associations to hold conferences and media surveys. The climate scientist, author of more than 250 scientific publications, says he now gets up to 10 requests per week. “This was not the case in the past,” he continues.

However, he remains cautious and says “the problem is not consciousness, but action”.

“After the summer of 2003, we also said that there was an awareness. That summer was followed by a normal summer, and then everything went back to the way it was,” says Jouzel, fearing that last summer’s effect will also wear off. “We will have one or two more normal summers and doing nothing will be the order of the day again.”

Are the French climate skeptics?

Is this a sign that the French are denying the reality of global warming? Several media outlets recently caused some confusion when they shared a post OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), conducted in 20 countries and published in July, found that 57% of the French believe that “climate change exists and is caused by people”. According to these figures, 43% of French people do not believe this claim, despite the scientific consensus on the matter.

But does this really mean that almost one in two French people are climate skeptics?

No, says the study’s lead authorAntoine Dechezleprêtre, noting that the study is more interested in finding out whether the population supports the government policies put in place to combat climate change.

In this case, the 43% of French people who don’t believe humanity has anything to do with global warming are simply misinformed.

However, Jouzel claims that the French are still a little slow to accept that humans are causing global warming.

In April 2021, a poll revealed that “one in five French people (21%) did not believe in global warming”.

“Some accept the reality of global warming, but don’t accept that there is a link between global warming and human activities; while others accept it, but think technology will solve everything, which is extremely dangerous,” says the climatologist, adding that climate skeptics are less visible than a decade ago.

The fact remains that the French now seem to be more concerned about this phenomenon. According to an Ipsos survey published on August 25, global warming is the second biggest concern of the French (32%), after inflation (33%). “It is the highest level ever measured,” Mathieu Gallard, director of the polling station, said on Twitter.

‘Not ‘adjust’, but ‘change behaviour’

When Météo France presented its summer 2022 report, Samuel Morin, director of the National Meteorological Research Center, said this past summer was “a harbinger” of the future.

By 2050, “we expect about half of the summers to have similar or even higher temperatures”. This will be the case even if the world manages to contain the greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

Although more and more French people say they are ready to “change their behaviour”, Jouzel believes that this will not be enough. “We no longer just have to adjust our behavior, but change our behavior, and the French don’t understand that,” he says.

The climatologist evokes “energy sobriety”, which he says is a vague expression that does not suggest any real concrete measures. He finds it “deplorable” that this issue was only raised during the conflict in Ukraine. “It’s quite pathetic that we’re only talking about it now if we always knew it: the need to put sobriety at the heart of climate policy was written in the latest IPCC reports and in the recommendations of 150 citizens.” he remembers. “It’s not just things in the margins that need to be done; not just small gestures.”

This article is a translation of the original into French.