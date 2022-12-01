Will the real Shiv Chandy please stand up? Windies rapt with lookalike Tagenarine

Loading

That said, the here and now belongs to the son. Australia had scored 598 runs and declared at ease. In a day of exhibition-style batting, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith had clocked double centuries, before Travis Head was on track to make a hundred from as many balls before showing a little respect for Test cricket and coming up short.

The game had become so uneven as a game, it became another one of those days to fill with memories of past Calypso summers. Frankly, Australia used to have to overcome a built-in inferiority complex when they played the West Indies.

But Shivnarine Chanderpaul never had to open the at bat against a spinning pace attack from Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Patrick Cummins.

With his frontal stance, Chanderpaul fils parried the short attack, as did pere, arching his back to allow the spires to pass past his nose. Cummins allowed a corner to the leg side and Chanderpaul assisted him on his way over the fence.