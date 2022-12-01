Home Will the new world order be less American?
Categories: SportsSports

Will the new world order be less American?

From: It comes down to

After decades of being able to set the rules, the United States’ role in the world is changing – for domestic reasons.

Russia, China and smaller regional powers are increasingly refusing to abide by rules set by the United States – and the reasons may lie within the US itself.

With the potential for radical shifts in foreign policy after every election, other countries are not sure which Washington they are dealing with. And Americans are also becoming more inward-looking.

Related Post
  1. Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Ferran Torres Scores From The Spot As Spain Go 3-0 Up vs Costa Rica

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Spain vs Costa Rica: Ferran Torres makes it 3-0 for…

  2. Palestinians wave their flag high at the Qatar World Cup

    Doha, Qatar - The large Palestinian community in Doha knew that having the world's attention…

  3. Sri Lanka Cricket investigating ‘various alleged incidents’ at T20 World Cup after Danushka Gunathilaka arrestt

    Sri Lanka is investigating "several alleged incidents" at Australia's T20 World Cup following the arrest…

According to Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, the result is a continued loss of prestige for the US.

Host Steve Clemons asks Haass if the US is the biggest threat to the American-led world order.

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: AmericanorderpoliticsShow Typestv showsUnited StatesUSA & CanadaWorld
1 day ago

Recent Posts

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague cosies up while heading out for a spot of Christmas shopping in Manchester

It won't be long before she has her first baby with boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury.…

3 mins ago

Brittany Higgins was in the hospital for mental health for five days during Bruce Lehrmann’s rape trial.

Journalists were not allowed to report on anything the jury did not hear until the…

16 mins ago

Eufy security cameras transmit data to cloud without consent. This is not the worst part.

Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…

23 mins ago

We will see a completely new type of computer, says AI pioneer Geoff Hinton

Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…

24 mins ago

In 2023, get ready for the Year of the Yin Water Rabbit!

Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…

24 mins ago

Xi Jinping’s plans to build a super embassy in China near Tower of London have been thrown out by council

Xi Jinping's plan to build a Chinese super embassy near the Tower of London is…

24 mins ago