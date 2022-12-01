Will the new world order be less American?

After decades of being able to set the rules, the United States’ role in the world is changing – for domestic reasons.

Russia, China and smaller regional powers are increasingly refusing to abide by rules set by the United States – and the reasons may lie within the US itself.

With the potential for radical shifts in foreign policy after every election, other countries are not sure which Washington they are dealing with. And Americans are also becoming more inward-looking.

According to Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, the result is a continued loss of prestige for the US.

Host Steve Clemons asks Haass if the US is the biggest threat to the American-led world order.