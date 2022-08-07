Will the Inflation Reduction Act Actually Curb Inflation?
The estimated effect of the Senate’s climate and tax bill on inflation was one of several points Democrats defended Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Some economic analyses, including that of the Congressional Budget Office, indicated that the legislation would have little to no impact on inflation this year.
Connecticut Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that prescription drug costs would fall after Medicare negotiations and energy costs would be lowered through credits and rebates.
“We’re going to see gasoline costs continue to fall, cost of supplies to take,” said Mr. Blumenthal. “And I think Americans will see historic results.”
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham also appeared in “State of the Union” on Sunday. He said the bill could discourage companies from investing in equipment and factories, and the tax on imported barrels of oil could raise gas prices for consumers.
Delaware Democrat Senator Chris Coons said on “This Week” on ABC that Americans may not feel the bill’s cost-cutting effects this year or next. But “treasury ministers who have served in both Republican and Democratic administrations support this bill,” he added.
On Fox News Sunday, Maryland Democrat Senator Benjamin L. Cardin also said the bill would help lower inflation. The bill would reduce the deficit through its cost-cutting measures, he said.