Will the Federal Reserve surprise markets next week?

Is there room for the Fed to surprise the markets next week?

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage points at its July policy meeting next week.

Officials such as Fed Governor Christopher Waller have signaled in recent weeks that the central bank will implement a rate hike similar to last month’s rate hike, following an inflation report showing consumer prices rose to new 40-year highs in June.

The report also showed a sharp rise in so-called core inflation – which is driving away the volatile food and energy sectors – led by higher rent and lodging costs.

That inflation data had initially prompted forward market traders to estimate the possibility of a full percentage point increase, but investors have since scaled back their expectations of those levels.

Analysts and economists say the Fed is unlikely to deviate from the expected 0.75 percentage point gain. But markets could be surprised by any indications from Chairman Jay Powell about the bank’s plans for the September meeting. Futures markets are betting that the Fed’s key interest rate will be 3 percent in September, implying a 0.75 rate hike.

But signs that the Fed is concerned about weakening economic data may dampen expectations. Kate Duguid

Has inflation in the eurozone increased again?

Euro-zone inflation is expected to pick up again when July data is released on Friday.

Eurozone consumer prices rose 8.6 percent year-on-year in June, the fastest pace since the euro’s existence. Economists surveyed by Reuters expect price growth to accelerate further this month to 8.8 percent, reflecting high global energy and food prices after the war in Ukraine.

“We expect inflation to remain undesirably high for some time due to continued pressure from energy and food prices and pressure on pipelines in the price chain,” said Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, at the bank’s meeting last week. , in which it announced a 0.5 percentage point hike in the key rate.

Lagarde added that higher inflationary pressures also resulted from the depreciation of the euro exchange rate and that risks to the inflation outlook “remain on the upside and have increased, especially in the short term”.

However, inflation development also depends on economic activity, which is deteriorating. Eurostat will release data on the eurozone’s second-quarter economic growth alongside flash inflation on Friday. Analysts expect quarter-on-quarter growth to slow to just 0.1 percent, after growing 0.6 percent in the first three months of the year.

After the second quarter, the broader picture is that “the euro-zone economy appears to be materially exposed to the possibility of a complete cut off of gas supplies to Europe,” said Sandra Horsfield, an economist at Investec. While she doesn’t believe this will happen, “the high level of energy prices will in itself act as a drag on production, as will rising policy rates”. Valentina Romei

Will Apple’s earnings point to slower growth?

Apple’s June quarter is expected to look remarkably bleak compared to a year ago.

Analysts predict the iPhone maker will bring in $82.5 billion in revenue, just 1.4 percent more than 12 months earlier, when revenues were up 36 percent.

Apple has prepared investors for stagnation. In April, it predicted that supply chain headwinds and plant closures in China could cost it $8 billion this quarter.

Morgan Stanley, who is generally bullish on Apple, expects revenue of $80.6 billion, which would mark the tech giant’s first drop in year-over-year sales since the March quarter of 2019.

The bank says it will pay particular attention to currency issues due to the strengthening dollar as Apple has raised prices in foreign markets. Still, it calls Apple the “best-of-breed name in a recession”.

If the numbers are weak as fears of a recession mount, investors looking to the September quarter may also worry that the past two years of rampant demand for iStuff could wane.

Where Apple might surprise is with the iPhone, which still accounts for about half of all revenue. Recent data from China indicates a smartphone recovery took place in June after Beijing eased Covid-19 restrictions. Some analysts believe iPhone shipments in China last month were three times higher than a year ago.

Another potential wildcard is services, the fast-growing division of App Store revenue and media subscriptions where the tech giant sports profit margins of more than 70 percent. If a recession pushes hardware sales down, Oprah Winfrey’s reminder of Apple’s global reach in services in 2019 may reassure investors: “They’re in a billion pockets, all of you.” Patrick McGee