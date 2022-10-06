Will Sutherland’s maiden first-class hundred leads Victoria’s recovery
Victoria 9 for 264 (Sutherland 100, Harris 85) vs South Australia
They were in all sorts of trouble with 4 for 54 and 6 for 137 before Sutherland came to the rescue with the best blow of his young career. The 22-year-old hit 100 off 168 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, to lift Victoria to 9 for 264 on punches on day one.
His exploits were all the more surprising as he started the match with a first-class average of just 14.33 from 21 matches and a top score of 34 not out.
Sutherland was also left shocked by a big blow to the helmet when he had yet to score. He was fully cleared to continue after a medical assessment on the field, and he gained confidence the longer his innings lasted.
South Australia’s tactics of bowling him short soon fell out of the blue as Sutherland began to deliver a series of lustful blows.
“It’s what Alex Carey said in the middle — say the Sutherlands are in good shape,” Sutherland said. “I still have a long way to go to catch up with her and the way she hits. But it’s good to be in the points. I’m working really hard on my shot, so it’s good to see some reward. “
Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson and Matt Short all fell cheap for lunch, while Sam Harper was fired after the break to leave Victoria 5 for 92.
Buckingham closed the day with 3 to 52, while David Grant and Wes Agar also enjoyed success.
Pucovski last month scored an unbeaten 193 for a Victorian second XI on his return from his latest concussion. Though he was sacked cheaply on Thursday in his first Shield hit of the season, he gets another chance to shine in Victoria’s second innings.