Will Sutherland’s maiden first-class hundred leads Victoria’s recovery

Victoria 9 for 264 (Sutherland 100, Harris 85) vs South Australia

All-rounder Will Sutherland posted his first Sheffield Shield century to keep Victoria in the game against South Australia at Karen Rolton Oval.

They were in all sorts of trouble with 4 for 54 and 6 for 137 before Sutherland came to the rescue with the best blow of his young career. The 22-year-old hit 100 off 168 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, to lift Victoria to 9 for 264 on punches on day one.

His exploits were all the more surprising as he started the match with a first-class average of just 14.33 from 21 matches and a top score of 34 not out.

Sutherland was also left shocked by a big blow to the helmet when he had yet to score. He was fully cleared to continue after a medical assessment on the field, and he gained confidence the longer his innings lasted.

South Australia’s tactics of bowling him short soon fell out of the blue as Sutherland began to deliver a series of lustful blows.

Sutherland knocked 68 balls from 76 balls on the same day his sister, Annabel Sutherland, in Victoria’s WNCL win over Tasmania. She posted two days earlier a century earlier in what has turned out to be a magical week for the talented family.

“It’s what Alex Carey said in the middle — say the Sutherlands are in good shape,” Sutherland said. “I still have a long way to go to catch up with her and the way she hits. But it’s good to be in the points. I’m working really hard on my shot, so it’s good to see some reward. “

While Will Sutherland was able to cash in, Will Pucovski missed it completely. He survived a strong lbw scream from Harry Conway on the first pitch of the innings. Three balls later he was out when he came from behind. It was one of five catches for wicketkeeper Alex Carey during the day.

Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson and Matt Short all fell cheap for lunch, while Sam Harper was fired after the break to leave Victoria 5 for 92.

The damage would have been much worse had it not been for Marcus Harris, who kept his composure amid the carnage to put in a finely crafted 85 from 170 balls. Once he left, Sutherland dominately took over to further carry Victoria to safety.

His innings was finally ended by a mesmerizing Jordan Buckingham delivery that swung back dramatically to clip bail from the stump.

Buckingham closed the day with 3 to 52, while David Grant and Wes Agar also enjoyed success.