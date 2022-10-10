Will Supernatural Fans Embrace The Winchesters?

If you hadn’t heard it yet, The Winchesters is a prequel, focusing on the love affair between John Winchester and Mary Campbell, or Mom and Dad Winchester. Set in the 1970s, it managed to keep the vibe of the original show somewhat intact, complete with a kickass classic rock soundtrack. Plus, it focuses on two characters that we feel we already know, and undoubtedly aspire to, because if they didn’t survive and, of course, hook up, then Sam and Dean wouldn’t be there. Does this mean supernatural fans will be happy?

Is it really made for the SPN family?

Narrated by Dean Winchester himself, you’d be more than a little confused if your first foray into the world of Sam and Dean was The Winchesterspilot episode. You should at least be somewhat familiar with the characters and dynamics of the original show, which means: The Winchesters is undoubtedly aimed at supernatural devotees, but does it take into account what the fans really want?

Seeing Dean’s return to the screen is a goosebumps moment in the trailer — and even if you see it in the pilot. We are able to dive right back into the SPN multiverse as if we never left. First, Dean doesn’t just tell. In fact, he’s back on screen and behind the wheel of the Impala, digging into his parents’ diaries to discover the real story of their lives before little Dean and Sam were conceived. Does that mean we’ll see Dean back on the road as a regular part of the new show? It certainly feels like Dean will be back in a bigger capacity than just a voiceover. As he explains at the very end of the pilot, “This isn’t what we were supposed to believe, but I’m going to find out the truth about Mom and Dad. Find out how the search for their fathers brought them together and how it set them on a mission to save the world, and how it turned us into a family.”

Fans of supernatural will of course be very familiar with the so-called story of Mary and John Winchester. We are first introduced to Mom and Dad in the first season and the backstory of Mary’s death. When Sam was a baby and Mary was killed by the demon Azazel, John was driven to learn the world of demons and the paranormal and become a fighter. John pursues the demon to his own detriment, and after he disappears in 2005, Dean seeks Sam’s help to track him down. After Sam’s own partner is murdered in the same manner as his mother, he joins his brother in their quest for revenge and the rest is history.

What fans need?

First of all, this story is about John and Mary. Did we even want a movie that delves into their love story or even one of them taking on the roles of lead actors? There are a few fan concerns about the focus on John and Mary, especially if they’re going to be a little more likable than in the original show and whether the couple will run into Azazel.

We asked the Supernatural subreddit community what they like and don’t want from The Winchesters. Redditor Disposable Fish Fingers replied that one aspect that would make them hate the prequel outright is if “they dropped the penny so early on their plans for Sam. Foreshadowing is fine, but if John and Mary knew early on what Azazel and the company, it would basically erase whatever sympathy I have for John and the choices he’s made in SPN.”