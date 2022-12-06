Will Sudan’s latest agreement bring an end to military rule?

A new deal between military leaders and political groups promises civilian government and elections.

Sudan’s military leaders have signed a new deal with a coalition of pro-democracy parties.

It should pave the way for civilian government to replace the generals who seized power in October last year.

Several countries, including the United States, have welcomed the deal.

But there is strong opposition to it in Sudan, which has seen several widespread protests over the past year that have left 120 people dead.

The resistance committees leading these demonstrations say the new agreement simply restores a partnership between the military and political elite.

How is this deal different from others that have failed?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Alaaeldin Awad Mohamed Nogoud – Sudanese committee of advisers and specialists

Kholood Khair – Founder and Director of Confluence Advisory

Alan Boswell – Director Horn of Africa, International Crisis Group