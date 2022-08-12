Will strong and fast switching artificial muscles be feasible?

Schematic diagram of the formation of ion channels in the polymer electrolyte. Credit: POSTECH



In the American action movie “Pacific Rim”, gigantic robots called “Jaegers” fight against unknown monsters to save humanity. These robots are equipped with artificial muscles that mimic real living bodies and defeat monsters with strength and speed. Research is underway into equipping real robots with artificial muscles like those seen in the film. However, the powerful force and high speed in artificial muscles cannot be actualized because the mechanical strength (force) and conductivity (speed) of polymer electrolyte – the main materials that drive the actuator – have conflicting characteristics.

A POSTECH research team led by Professor Moon Jeong Park, Professor Chang Yun Son and Research Professor Rui-Yang Wang of the Department of Chemistry has developed a new concept of polymer electrolyte with different functional groups at a distance of 2Å. This polymer electrolyte is capable of both ionic and hydrogen bonding interactions, opening up the possibility of resolving these contradictions. The findings of this study were recently published in Advanced materials.

Artificial muscles are used to allow robots to move their limbs in a natural way the way humans can. To drive these artificial muscles, an actuator that exhibits mechanical transformation under low stress conditions is required. However, due to the nature of the polymer electrolyte used in the actuator, force and speed could not be achieved simultaneously as increasing muscle force slows the switching speed and increasing speed decreases force.

To overcome the limitations presented so far, the research introduced the innovative concept of bifunctional polymer. By forming a one-dimensional ion channel several nanometers wide in the polymer matrix, which is as hard as glass, a superionic polymer electrolyte with both high ionic conductivity and high mechanical strength was achieved.

The findings of this research have the potential to create innovations in soft robotics and wearable technology, as they can be applied to the development of an unprecedented artificial muscle connecting a wearable battery (1.5V) and fast switching of a few milliseconds ( thousandths of a second). ), and great power. In addition, these results are expected to be applied in next-generation all-solid-state electrochemical devices and highly stable lithium metal batteries.

Rui-Yang Wang et al., Superionic Bifunctional Polymer Electrolytes for Solid State Energy Storage and Conversion, Advanced materials (2022). Rui-Yang Wang et al., Superionic Bifunctional Polymer Electrolytes for Solid State Energy Storage and Conversion,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202203413

