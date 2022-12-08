Will South Africa follow England’s Test template? Not quite, says van der Dussen

Succeeding in Test cricket isn’t all fun and games, even if England makes it look like it. That’s the word from returning South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen, who prefers a balance of power in the red ball game to the run-dominant approach England have taken since Brendan McCullum and Ben Stokes took over in May.

In the Bazball era, England scored faster than anyone else. at 4.77 to the other side , and won seven of the eight Tests they have played. Their most recent victory over Pakistan in Rawalpindi was built on the back of four centuries in the first innings, a brave statement in the second innings and quick scoring – with 6.50 and 7.36 runs in the two innings – and is spoken of as a win that would could change the way Test cricket is played. But Van der Dussen is not so convinced.

“If there’s ever a place to play like that, it’s probably Pakistan,” he said, quickly recalling that South Africa wasn’t quite as smashing when they toured there in early 2021. we didn’t play like that when we were there. But if you look at the English side, they’ve been very vocal in the sense that they’re going to support their guys even after a few failures. They’re out of the world test Championship (WTC) for this run, so it’s almost a game that has nothing to lose that they can play.”

South Africa, on the other hand, is second on the WTC points table and needs to win at least one test on the Australian tour to stay in the final race. While they intend to approach the series in the same way they’ve always played – stable with the bat and sensational with the ball – Van der Dussen also hopes that the conditions will support a “good balance between bat and ball”, something which South has not done. so far in the WTC cycle.

They have played on sluggish grounds in the West Indies and sea-friendly pitches at home in New Zealand and England, where they suffered their only series loss. The 2-1 defeat is where Van der Dussen believes his point was best proven: England’s ultra-aggressive approach only works if the fast bowlers can’t get into play.

“To some extent she [the England batters] tried against us and it didn’t really work, even though we lost the series at the end,” he said. “That’s an approach that can work when the conditions are really docile, like in Pakistan. Once the bowlers feel a bit more into it, as we saw at Lord’s, the line between going out and playing aggressively and then getting out is very thin, rather than being more disciplined.”

“People like to see that – lots of shots and lots of runs – but the purist and true Test fan likes it when the balance between bat and ball is even and the bowlers are in play as much as the batters.”

That said, Van der Dussen admitted that South Africa was not the model either. With only two centuries in their current WTC campaign and six of their last 19 games they lag behind the other WTC contenders and know that more is expected of them.

“We don’t look for excuses. We want to get more hundreds and more partnerships and score a lot more runs individually,” he said. “But if we can hit as a unit and get our team across the line, that’s the most important thing.”

Scraping together small individual scores, South Africa secured a victory at Lord’s, but it soon proved not enough. They were bowled out for less than 200 in each of their next four England innings, where all three of England’s Tests ended in three days. That spoke to the quality of and help to the bowlers as well as the weakness in both batting arrangements. There were only two centuries in the series and in the final Test at The Oval, wickets fell every 4.2 overs – more often than ever before in a Test match. In the opposite of what happened in Pakistan earlier this week, the ball was dominated by bats, which is also not exactly what Van der Dussen is advocating for. He punts for Test cricket which “should be a fair fight between bat and ball”.

But what about the entertainment value?

McCullum and Stokes have taken the approach that more proactive batting will put bums on seats and eyeballs on screens. Asked if he thinks that is the case, Van der Dussen maintained his stoicism.

“I prefer cat and mouse,” he said. “We played the England Lions in Kent and they played the same way. It was a very flat and tame wicket they prepared and the lads came out swinging. At the end of the day you say well played but this is not the Test wickets we’re used to a week later we were at Lord’s and it was going around and the bowlers were a lot more in the game that’s where the real quality batsmen will come forward – the guys who are disciplined in that fourth-stump channel , who can judge the length, who can play the short ball – short ball that can actually get to head height and not just shoulder height. There has to be some kind of element of risk in the hitting.”