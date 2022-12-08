Will South Africa follow England’s Test template? Not quite, says van der Dussen

“If there’s ever a place to play like that, it’s probably Pakistan,” he said, quickly recalling that South Africa wasn’t quite as smashing when they toured there in early 2021. we didn’t play like that when we were there. But if you look at the English side, they’ve been very vocal in the sense that they’re going to support their guys even after a few failures. They’re out of the world test Championship (WTC) for this run, so it’s almost a game that has nothing to lose that they can play.”
They have played on sluggish grounds in the West Indies and sea-friendly pitches at home in New Zealand and England, where they suffered their only series loss. The 2-1 defeat is where Van der Dussen believes his point was best proven: England’s ultra-aggressive approach only works if the fast bowlers can’t get into play.
“People like to see that – lots of shots and lots of runs – but the purist and true Test fan likes it when the balance between bat and ball is even and the bowlers are in play as much as the batters.”
“We don’t look for excuses. We want to get more hundreds and more partnerships and score a lot more runs individually,” he said. “But if we can hit as a unit and get our team across the line, that’s the most important thing.”
But what about the entertainment value?
McCullum and Stokes have taken the approach that more proactive batting will put bums on seats and eyeballs on screens. Asked if he thinks that is the case, Van der Dussen maintained his stoicism.
“I prefer cat and mouse,” he said. “We played the England Lions in Kent and they played the same way. It was a very flat and tame wicket they prepared and the lads came out swinging. At the end of the day you say well played but this is not the Test wickets we’re used to a week later we were at Lord’s and it was going around and the bowlers were a lot more in the game that’s where the real quality batsmen will come forward – the guys who are disciplined in that fourth-stump channel , who can judge the length, who can play the short ball – short ball that can actually get to head height and not just shoulder height. There has to be some kind of element of risk in the hitting.”
