Will Smith’s popularity has PLUMMETED following Oscars slap of Chris Rock … according to Q Scores

Will Smith’s popularity has plummeted in the wake of his Chris Rock slap at the Academy Awards last March.

In a report by Variety stating his Q-scores — a statistic that measures the fame and appeal of celebrities — stats indicate that public perception of the 53-year-old actor dropped in the wake of his attack on Rock, 57, during the March 27 event at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.

The Oscar exchange between Smith and Rock happened after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head saying, “Jada, I love you, GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” referring to the 1997 film that featured Demi Moore with a shaved head. (Pinkett Smith, 50, has been diagnosed with alopecia, which causes hair loss.)

The latest: Will Smith's popularity has plummeted after his blow to Chris Rock at the Academy Awards last March, according to the Q Scores ratings.

Smith then walked onto the stage and slapped Rock, then went back to his seat and twice yelled at him, “Keep my wife’s name out of your damn mouth!” to a bewildered audience.

Prior to the Oscars, Smith was regularly in the top five or 10 most positively rated actors, based on surveys Q Scores conducted of 1,800 U.S. consumers ages 6 and older each January and July, Q Scores executive VP Henry said. Schafer to Variety. He was regularly ranked near popular stars such as Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks.

The difference between the numbers from this year’s January and July polls indicated what Schafer described as “a very significant and precipitous drop” in Smith’s positive Q score from 39 to 24, according to the outlet. (A positive Q score of 24 indicates that 24 percent of those surveyed consider Smith to be one of their favorite celebs.)

At the same time, the negative Q score related to Smith — in which people surveyed have a fair or bad opinion of him — shot up from less than 10 to 26. Schafer said the average negative Q score is around 16-17.

Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith also took a blow to her image, according to the outlet, as her positive score dropped from 13 to 6, while her negative score went from 29 to 44.

Rock’s popularity numbers did not reflect a major change in the January and July polling periods, as his positive Q score was 20, while his negative Q score was 14, the outlet reported. A separate Q Scores scale measuring a celebrity’s public awareness saw Rock’s number rise from 66 to 84.

The decline in Smith’s popularity is likely to impact studios or advertisers looking to work with the actor, the outlet said. It’s “not as bad as I’ve seen for other celebrities who have experienced antisocial events,” Schafer said, noting that Tiger Woods’ reputation took a bigger blow in the wake of his 2009 cheating scandal.

Demographics indicated that women and non-black people surveyed had a more negative rating than men and black people, according to the outlet.

The Philadelphia-born actor has apologized multiple times for the incident. When he took home the Best Actor Oscar for his role as tennis patriarch Richard Williams in King Richard, the actor apologized to the Academy and other nominees, but made no reference to Rock.

In July, he released a clip on YouTube saying sorry to Rock, his relatives and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, who took home the Best Documentary Oscar in the minutes following the incident.

Smith then took to Instagram on March 28, calling himself “a work in progress” after saying his behavior at the Oscars was “unacceptable and unforgivable,” adding, “I want to apologize publicly, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.’

He alluded to Rock in a statement he released on April 1 when he resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (which later banned him from the Oscars for 10 years).

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all in attendance and a global audience at home,” he said.

“There’s no part of me that thinks this was the right way to behave at the time,” he said. “There isn’t a single part of me that thinks this is the optimal way to deal with a sense of disrespect or insults.”