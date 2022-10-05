Will Smith’s new film Emancipation SPLITS the Academy as some refuse to nominate the actor

Actor Will Smith continues to tread on thin ice as some Oscar voters refuse to support him in his new film ‘Emancipation’ after he infamously punched Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards.

Smith, 54, stars in the upcoming Apple TV drama, which features Smith during the Civil War as a runaway slave. The film will be released in December, making it eligible to be nominated for the 95th Academy Awards season.

Some voters are refusing to back Smith after his immature stunt earlier this year when he rushed to the stage to slam Rock after the comedian and actor insulted Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

‘Would I vote for Will Smith? Not a chance,’ a member of the executive told voters The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Heavy sigh. No chance I would vote for him, added another.

Others suggested that Smith’s nomination for an award would be an ’embarrassment’ to the academy.

“Nominating Will Smith would be a slap in the face to the Academy,” a member of the music division told voters.

Some critics of Will Smith on the Oscar voting team insist they won’t vote for the actor in his upcoming Apple TV movie after he punched Chris Rock in the face earlier this year

At the 95th Academy Awards, Smith rushed the stage to give rock a punch after the ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ actor insulted Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia

Shortly after beating Rock, Smith won the best actor award for his 2021 film ‘King Richard’

Smith has apologized numerous times for his actions on stage in March, saying his behavior was ‘unacceptable and inexcusable’.

Most voters were blunt in their responses to back Smith, with one suggesting the seasoned actor invest in ‘anger management’ support.

“Will Smith should have been asked to attend an Academy-mandated anger management program before he was reinstated or had his work considered for awards,” one member said. “Apple can of course do what they want, but the Academy should not feel compelled to buy into the circus that will surround this project.”

Another added: ‘No way I would vote for him. However, I support the release. We need some good movies out there, which I assume and hope it is. This probably comes from Smith – the decision to release it now, I believe – and it shows the same hubris and arrogance that made him dance after the Oscars.’

Others voiced their concerns in supporting Smith, but suggested that those involved in the film’s work should not suffer because of the actor’s poor decision.

– Hundreds of people worked on that film and they should not be punished. As far as it is a candidate, if it is well received, well done and deserved, it should be allowed to be given its shot and let the voters decide,’ said a member of the director’s branch of voters.

‘Re: Want? I do not know. He did something terrible. He apologized. We need to allow people to grow and learn and atone.’

A member of the executive branch of the electorate added: ‘I feel sympathy for the producers and other creatives on the film, who are essentially collateral damage of Smith’s actions, and I’m not sure that burying a film that ‘ Batgirl’, is a victimless solution. So if Apple thinks it’s best to let the Idea Marketplace sort this out, that’s really their call.

– As for voting for him, I really can’t imagine it. It’s an embarrassment to the Academy that he wasn’t kicked out of the building immediately, and I’d be shocked if that moment doesn’t stick around as a disqualifying award for a long time.’

Smith stars in the upcoming Apple TV drama, which features Smith during the Civil War as a runaway slave

The film will be released in December, making it eligible to be nominated for the 95th Academy Awards season

Most Oscar voters said they will not support Smith in his upcoming role, while other voters suggested they would let the film speak for itself

Meanwhile, some suggested that Smith’s acting and the film’s production will determine whether it gets their vote or not.

‘As far as voting for the film and his performance, I think it depends,’ said one member of the documentary poll. ‘I have to watch the movie first. I have heard that the film is good, which should be rewarded if it is deserved.

“But overall, I think this all depends on whether there are any apologies and humble pie eaten during the film’s release and potential awards campaign. He can’t pretend the slapping never happened; so how will it be resolved? I think , ​​it depends on how he handles it all”.

Another member of the sane branch of voters suggested that voters weigh their opinions based on talent — suggesting that if people are offended by Smith’s actions, then they should withhold their vote or not see the film.

“The Oscar Awards are for honoring excellence in individual categories, not for punishing people,” the member said. “If Will Smith’s performance is the best, he should win.”

Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith had recently revealed that she suffered from alopecia and had shaved her head. Rock joked during his hosting set that she looked like ‘GI Jane’

The actor put on a brave face for photographers after his big moment was undermined by his violent outburst

Smith capped off a tumultuous night by partying to celebrate the biggest achievement of his career: Best Actor at the Oscars

Smith was pictured in the crowd at the Vanity Fair party, dancing and cheering with other stars

Smith later issued an apology to Rock and his fans on March 28, a day after the incident

Smith didn’t issue his first apology to Rock until a day after the March 28 awards ceremony.

“Violence in all its forms is toxic and destructive,” he wrote on Instagram. ‘My behavior at the Oscars last night was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

‘I want to publicly apologize to you Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.’

Shortly after beating Rock, Smith won the best actor award for his 2021 film ‘King Richard’.

He was later seen leaving the Oscars smiling and dancing at an after party. The seasoned actor was later banned from the Oscars for 10 years.

Meanwhile, Smith appears to be shying away from the controversy by posting comedic videos of himself on Instagram. One of his latest was of him dancing outside in Ecuador.