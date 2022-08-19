Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino hopes fans forgive him after Oscar slap, exclusive

The world was shocked at the Academy Awards in March when Will Smith violently punched Chris Rock in the face after making a joke about Jada Pinkett’s Smith haircut.

And now Will’s 54-year-old ex-wife Sheree Zampino has told DailyMail.com exclusively that she wishes his fans would forgive him for his mistake.

“I hope people allow him to be human,” the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills guest star shared with DailyMail.com. “I really hope so because I’m behind him, we’re on good terms.”

And Whoop Ash’s business owner added that she is on very good terms with Jada and shared that she loved the actress.

Sheree was married to Will from 1992 to 1995. Together they have son Trey Smith, 29.

The beauty also shared that Will can’t move forward unless he gets some sort of slack.

“You can’t heal without forgiveness,” she added.

The reality TV star also reminded fans that Smith has an incredible track record that people might want to take into account.

“I hope with him – he’s been in the business with Fresh Prince Of Bel Air since 16. He gives so generously, he puts love into everything he does, he’s so gracious, so kind, he has a heart connection with his fans.

“He made us laugh for years,” she noted of the star best known for his films Bad Boys and Independence Day.

“I hope people give him the chance to be human,” she said again.

In late July, Smith looked emotional as he filmed an apology video.

“Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’ll be here when you’re ready to talk,” Smith said.

“There is no part of me that thinks this was the right way to behave at the time,” he added.

“There isn’t a single part of me that thinks this is the optimal way to deal with a sense of disrespect or insults.”

Zampino also told DailyMail.com that she is on good terms with Will’s wife Jada, whom he married in 1997 and has two children: Willow, 21, and Jaden, 24.

“We’ve gotten along very well for years,” she says. “I’m on good terms with Jada, I love her dearly,” she added.

Jada even encouraged Sheree to start selling her own Whoop Ash body lotion.

“I didn’t have it as a businesswoman, but Jada said I should go for it,” she said.

“I gave her some of the product and she loved it. She told me she knew I could turn it into a business. She said, ‘I know you can do it. I am a product whore and I know when something is good and you need to start a business. Jada encouraged me.’

WHOOP ASH was born in 2006 when Zampino tried to cook something extraordinary with her new-found love of honey after reading the best-selling book, Secret Life of Bees.

She made her own decadent body butter in her kitchen.

“To my surprise, when I googled recipes that contain honey, recipes came up that were for the body, so topical,” she said.

“I’ve learned that honey has been used as a staple of Royalty’s skincare regimens for thousands of years. Well, that piqued my interest and presented a new opportunity and challenge! So I pulled out my big Gumbo jar and started playing with the best ingredients for nourishment, hydration and skin maintenance.”

It’s 98 percent natural, she added. “It’s comfort food for the skin.”

Sheree also told DailyMail.com that she enjoys being on RHOBH.

“Garcelle and I were already good friends when I joined the show,” she began. “And I’ve become very close to Crystal. She surprised me. She is much cuter than she appears on the show.

“Crystal makes jokes, she’s funny and witty.”

And she added that she is trying to stay away from the drama. “It’s part of the course in reality TV, it’s what they want, but the drama isn’t mine. I’m just a friend of the show.”

She has experience with reality TV. Sheree was on Hollywood Exes.

“That gave me a taste of reality TV, the strategy is drama, drama sells, that’s what the audience wants drama,” she added.