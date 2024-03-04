Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith, 23, appears on TOPLESS in a stunning black and white image as she previews new single Symptom Of Life.

<!–

Willow Smith took to her social media channels on Monday to show off the artwork for her upcoming new single Symptom Of Life.

The 23-year-old music artist, whose parents are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, appeared topless in a striking black and white photo.

The star showed off her side boobs as she wrapped her tattooed arms around her chest, protecting her modesty.

The artist wore low-rise jeans while exposing her flat abs and posing with her eyes closed.

Smith’s hair was in a geometric style with toothpick-shaped accessories.

The singing sensation wrote the same message on X, pinning the post to her profile.

The cover was shot by photographer Salomé Gomis-Trezise, ​​who Willow credited in her Instagram caption.

Days before, the nepo baby was also active online as she shared a video clip with the first bars of her new song.

The recording showed the artist sitting in a chair with a green background.

She was wearing a short white t-shirt with high-waisted jeans and was barefoot.

The artist, who released her first song Whip My Hair at the age of 10, looked gorgeous in a face of radiant makeup complete with a deep plum lip stain.

Its title simply read: “you guys aren’t ready “.

Willow photographed in France at Victoria Beckham’s AW24 show at Paris Fashion Week last week

Fans joined the comments to express their excitement, with one person writing “I’m so in love” and another saying “I can’t wait,” with a fire emoji.

Willow has previously collaborated on music with Machine Gun Kelly and her older brother Jaden Smith.

The visual for her latest song, Solo, was released on November 2, 2023 and features the beauty wearing a tank top and black pants while singing against a white background.

Her hair is pulled back into long braids for the minimalist image, which has over a million views.