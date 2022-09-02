Will Smith takes one of the world’s most dangerous train rides in Ecuador while filming documentary

<!–

Will Smith appeared to be making the most of his time in Ecuador on Tuesday as he explored several cities while filming a National Geographic documentary.

While preparing to take viewers to more remote destinations for season two of Welcome to Earth, which he produces and narrates himself, the 53-year-old actor was spotted touring the streets of Alausi, a canton in the province of Chimborazo. .

Locals and tourists alike were elated to see the Oscar winner blow kisses to fans as he boarded a train from the famed Nariz del Diablo (Devil’s Nose) to Sibambe.

The ride is considered one of the world’s most dangerous train rides due to its route on an overhanging cliff that drops hundreds of feet, as well as twisting turns and steep inclines.

During his field trip, Smith wore a bright yellow long sleeve shirt and a beige baseball cap.

According to the Ecuador Rail“Because of the many deaths among the workers that took place there and the enormous difficulty of building it, the engineering feat got its nickname.”

It is estimated that about 2,000 men died while building the rail, located on the tricky mountainside with nearly perpendicular walls.

The father of three previously showed his adventurous side as he climbed the top of the tallest building in the world, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which stands at 2,722 feet and has 160 floors.

Previous episodes of Welcome to Earth show the star exploring an active volcano in the Pacific Ocean and kayaking on an Icelandic whitewater river.

Sorry: Smith’s latest sighting after he posted an apology video on social media for punching Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars in March; seen at the time

Smith’s latest sighting after he posted an apology video on social media for punching Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars in March.

He made a painful statement of remorse for his “unacceptable” behavior and confirmed that Chris was “not ready to talk.”

Will slammed Chris at the Oscars for making a bald joke onstage about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who shaved her head because she has alopecia.

Less than an hour into his outburst, Will was awarded the Best Actor Oscar and received a standing ovation for his tearful speech in which he called himself a protector of his family and expressed a desire to be a “vessel of love.”

Although he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees during his speech, he did not offer a public apology to Chris until the following day.

Before the Academy could decide what punishment to impose for the incident, Will resigned from the organization.

Although his departure meant he could no longer vote for the Oscars, he was still able to attend the show at the time.

However, since then the Academy has banned him from attending the ceremony for 10 years, although he could still be nominated to win an Oscar.