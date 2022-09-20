Will Smith seen with wife Jada Pinkett Smith to celebrate her 51st birthday

Will Smith was seen alongside his wife Jada Pinkett Smith as she turned 51 on Sunday.

“I’m so thankful for all the birthday love yesterday,” the Red Table Talk beauty captioned a clip from the event. ‘Thank you.’

The show business family gathered with friends for an outdoor party where everyone sang “Happy birthday” to Pinkett Smith, who donned a long red coat with a matching top and a black knit hat and fuchsia suede boots.

And much more: Will Smith, 53, was seen at the side of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith as she turned 51 on Sunday. The actor is about six months away from his infamous Chris Rock hit at the Oscars, making international headlines

The 53-year-old Oscar winner was dressed in a black long-sleeved top with patterned arms and dark blue jeans. He wore a beard as he sang along with his wife during the celebration.

Also visible in the clip were the couple’s children, son Jaden, 24, and daughter Willow, 21.

Jada told those in attendance, “I’m just grateful, just very grateful,” to which Will added, “The end…she’s thankful—highest virtue.”

The birthday celebration was complete with a table full of treats, including a cake decorated with candles and flower petals.

Smith is about six months away from his infamous Oscars incident on March 27, in which he punched comic book artist Chris Rock, 57, after the comic made a joke at the expense of Pinkett Smith.

Rock said, ‘Jada, I love you, GI Jane 2, I can’t wait to see it,’ referring to the 1997 film where Demi Moore had a shaved head. (Pinkett Smith has been diagnosed with alopecia, which causes hair loss.)

Smith then walked onto the stage and slapped Rock, then went back to his seat and yelled at him twice, “Keep my wife’s name out of your damn mouth!” to a bewildered audience.

Smith subsequently apologized multiple times for the incident and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences before facing a 10-year ban from the Oscars.

At the Oscars on March 27, Smith walked onstage and punched Rock, then returned to his seat and yelled at him during the procedure.

In July, he released a clip on YouTube saying sorry to Rock, his relatives and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, who took home the Best Documentary Oscar in the minutes following the incident.

Pinkett Smith spoke in June about how she hoped to move forward from the incident in her Facebook Watch series.

“On Oscar night: My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men will have a chance to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she said. “With the current state of the world, we need them both, and in fact we all need each other more than ever.

“Until then, Will and I will continue to do what we’ve been doing for the past 28 years—which is to keep figuring out what life is all about.”

In an apology he issued in July about the incident, Smith said his wife had “nothing to do with” his attack on Rock.

“I made a choice from my own experiences, from my history with Chris,” he said. “I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat I put on all of us.”