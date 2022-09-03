Will Smith posts video of peacocks Ecuador after Chris Rock slap controversy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Will Smith has some new fans with him these days.

The 53-year-old actor has traveled to Ecuador and discovered that some of his most devoted new fans are the peacocks at the location where he resides and wondered, “Why do these animals follow me everywhere?”

In a funny video posted to social media, the bearded Oscar winner wore a white T-shirt while looking into the camera to explain, “We’re just sitting here in Ecuador, and this is the kind of thing that happens.” in Ecuador.’

New Fans: Will Smith, 53, has discovered some new fans during his trip to Ecuador Peacocks, he shared a video on social media and wrote: “Why do these animals follow me everywhere?”

Thought he was going to get nervous with the situation, the Grammy-winning artist created some original music to match the post.

‘It’s just a peacock at the window, and repeated ‘It’s just a peacock at the window.’

As the exotic bird peered through the glass, the star of The Pursuit of Happyness explained, “Oh, he looks now too…I see you prankster too.”

New beat: In a funny video posted, the Grammy winner creates an original beat as he tells “It’s just a peacock in front of the window, and repeated ‘It’s just a peacock in front of the window'”

Then he jokes with his travel companion who has long dreadlocks: ‘Okay, a black guy and a peacock and a Rasta are in Ecuador, the black guy says to the Rasta, ‘Hey, see those peacocks?’

The Está Rico artist has recently returned to social media, following a hiatus that began on March 28 following his infamous slap from comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Less than an hour after the video was posted, Will’s Instagram feed had hit some 80,000 likes.

Exotic: Will’s location while filming Season 2 of Welcome to Earth equates to the exotic birds that originated in India and Sri Lanka

Joke: Will joked with his travel companion, ‘Okay, a black guy and peacock and a Rasta are in Ecuador, the black guy says to the Rasta, ‘Hey, see those peacocks?’

The repentant actor traveled to India in April and was spotted in Zanzibar, Tanzania in May with his wife Jada Pinkett, 50, where they were working on projects at the District Hospital in Bagamoyo.

Will is now in Ecuador filming season two of Welcome to Earth for Disney+ and National Geographic.

The reality show follows the host as he travels the world to explore natural wonders on the planet.